Seahawks Reacts Survey: Grade Seattle’s Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft!

How we feeling, 12s??

Round 1 is in the books, and it was truly a doozy. Will Levis fell outside the top-5, the top-10, all the way outside the first round. A running back and OLB not mocked in the top-20 went high, and Christian Gonzalez fell to 17.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks have added CB Devon Witherspoon and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to their team. It’s a huge haul for Pete Carroll and John Schneider, who stuck with their original picks and took nobody from the trenches whatsoever. We’re looking at skill players, jumpy-twitchy players thus far.

But seriously, how do you feel after Round 1? It’s the end of the impact from the Russell Wilson trade this year, and adding two first-rounders to a playoff team can have massive implications if they hit.

Incidentally, Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba were widely regarded as the best overall players at their respective positions, both of which were (moderate) positions of need for Seattle.

It’s not what any of the mock drafts I read had predicted, although neither player is a reach. Smith-Njigba in particular floated around early teens quite a bit leading up to the draft.

Cast your vote below! Let’s hear from the people as John and Pete continue their trend of big-time draft selections.

Per @ArifHasanNFL consensus big board, the Seahawks got the #8 and #11 players tonight. — Deryck (@DeryckG_) April 28, 2023

Results for these grades will be made available on Friday, by the way.