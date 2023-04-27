 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Seahawks draft cornerback Devon Witherspoon with No. 5 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

‘A trend-breaking pick’ - Twitter reacts to Seahawks drafting Devon Witherspoon

This is not what most saw coming.

By Tyler Alsin
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks apparently were not sold on Jalen Carter after all, going with Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick.

With Tyree Wilson, Carter, and QB Will Levis still on the board, the Seahawks opted to take the highest corner they’ve ever taken, and people were flabbergasted.

Not angry as a majority, but this was not what most saw coming.

Although Seattle is world-famous for surprising people in the first round, this isn’t the usual way they do that.

Often, in the back of the draft, John Schneider has either traded so far back they end up in the second round, or they take a player with a second-round grade.

Witherspoon, on the other hand, is an elite talent, consensus best cornerback in the draft, and not a reach. Most had him going one pick later to the Detroit Lions in early mocks.

This puts him alongside Tariq Woolen and some fearsome safeties as a truly ridiculous secondary.

