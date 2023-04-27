The Seattle Seahawks apparently were not sold on Jalen Carter after all, going with Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick.

With Tyree Wilson, Carter, and QB Will Levis still on the board, the Seahawks opted to take the highest corner they’ve ever taken, and people were flabbergasted.

Not angry as a majority, but this was not what most saw coming.

Happy draft day eve! I’m convinced the Seahawks will either take Jalen Carter or Anthony Richardson at 5. That means they’ll probably take a corner — Nick Lee (@NickLee51) April 26, 2023

Seattle hasn't drafted a corner in the first round since 2006. Didn't think there was a chance they'd do it, but I love this fit for Witherspoon! — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 28, 2023

The #Seahawks never draft this high and never draft CBs in the first round at all. So a trend-breaking pick: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon goes to Seattle at No. 5. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2023

Tariq Woolen + Devon Witherspoon = Elite combo — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) April 28, 2023

I love Devon Witherspoon but damn they could've traded down to get him. — Mookie Alexander, Unofficially (@mookiealexander) April 28, 2023

We *should have* a dominant CB duo in Seattle again. Not mad. — William Cornell (@raincityseries) April 28, 2023

Devon Witherspoon I LOVE it — Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) April 28, 2023

Seahawks really trying to create the legion of Boom — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) April 28, 2023

CBs if Devon plans out won’t be a need for a long time, I love it — Will (@ll__iiw) April 28, 2023

Teams were afraid to throw at Riq by week 6, they're only going to have intermediate middle throws now.

Add a real run stopping DL/ED later in the draft and we're cooking. — Jake Haener 5th overall or riot (@wrongopinionman) April 28, 2023

Meh. For example, I wouldn't be surprised if Woolen is better over the next 4 years. So a "reach" at 5 given the team needs. — LOB (@Seahawks12Fan) April 28, 2023

No. 5: Seattle (via DEN) selects Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon



Grade: C+



"The Seahawks don’t have much defensive line depth right now. Unless they think one of these defensive linemen will fall, this feels like a reach at this point."https://t.co/vGegllfqkZ pic.twitter.com/PirpqDu0MG — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 28, 2023

Wow. This would be a surprise..... Seahawks had never taken a CB higher than 90 in the Carroll/Schneider era. https://t.co/SxL9VzqjEB — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 28, 2023

The Seahawks will surprise you every year... — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) April 28, 2023

Although Seattle is world-famous for surprising people in the first round, this isn’t the usual way they do that.

Often, in the back of the draft, John Schneider has either traded so far back they end up in the second round, or they take a player with a second-round grade.

Witherspoon, on the other hand, is an elite talent, consensus best cornerback in the draft, and not a reach. Most had him going one pick later to the Detroit Lions in early mocks.

This puts him alongside Tariq Woolen and some fearsome safeties as a truly ridiculous secondary.