Twitter reacts joyously with the Seahawks selection of Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is headed to the Seattle Seahawks. I don’t think I need to hide my joy over this pick, as I have made my affinity for the former Ohio State Buckeye receiver well known at this point. Apparently, I am not alone in my optimistic elation; Seahawks Twitter was more than happy to see the team take the most talented pass catcher in the draft. Adding talent on both sides of the ball solidified what seems to be a pretty solid first round for the Seahawks.
Also, I think I can also say that many fans breathed a collective sigh of relief to see the team simply go with arguably the best player available rather than go after Will Levis, who has taken a surprising fall on draft night. But this is about Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and people had plenty to say about the talented receiver. Even his new teammate and fellow first round pick Devon Witherspoon! Plus... Geno Smith is apparently pretty stoked with the pick.
Best video of the night for @Seahawks fans….— DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) April 28, 2023
Witherspoon’s reaction to the JSN pick. #NFLDraft @ourturffb pic.twitter.com/9Y1i5FrcsJ
Just got a text from @GenoSmith3,— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 28, 2023
following #Seahawks’ picking Jaxon Smith-Njigba: “Eliteeeeee”
DK METCALF— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 28, 2023
TYLER LOCKETT
JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA pic.twitter.com/filvvBdo9N
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the 3rd receiving target the #Seahawks needed. Size + slot ability, along with limited sample size of beating press, is a super exciting compliment to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Ball tracking. Route running. Ceiling wise, no reason JSN can't become a WR1— Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) April 28, 2023
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is officially a Seahawk!— Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) April 28, 2023
Check out @JacsonBevens’ rationale for selecting JSN in last week’s @CigarThoughts mock draft pic.twitter.com/MmF8XbvD1n
JSN for the #Seahawks proves they're truly going BPA this year. Geno will be in heaven.— Weapon Next/Logan Lynch/Ted Zahn (@WeaponNext) April 28, 2023
So we pick a replacement for Tyler Lockett. That feels terrible in a new and different way.— HOT TAKES ANA (free agency WE MOVE) (@FootballGirlAna) April 28, 2023
Jaxon Smith-Njigba— Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) April 28, 2023
Tyler Lockett
DK Metcalf
Do the Seahawks have the best WR trio in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/WsEAB0L9em
awesome first round for seattle. not sure how you can hate on that— charles (“you look good” - andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) April 28, 2023
Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be 24 in the final year of his rookie contract.— John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) April 28, 2023
Dee Eskridge was 24 when he was drafted.
Look at Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 3-cone time and 20-yard shuttle... Dude is going to EAT on return and pivot routes. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/tRAwCD5DZK— Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) April 28, 2023
DK Metcalf— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 28, 2023
Tyler Lockett
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
That WR trio in Seattle is NASTY!
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett and DK Matcalf is certainly a fun trio.— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) April 28, 2023
Helluva start to the draft for the #Seahawks.
plausible ceiling and usage for JSN is like Keenan Allen and CeeDee Lamb. Not going to be Kupp or Jefferson brand of slot, but going to be really good and likely better than Landry, Kirk, etc imo. He's a legit 6'1" 200 and that helps a lot— Francis Ford Cope-ola (@cmikesspinmove) April 28, 2023
"With Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks basically added the new Cooper Kupp to a room with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett." https://t.co/raIxvhZvNP— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 28, 2023
