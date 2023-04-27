Twitter reacts joyously with the Seahawks selection of Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is headed to the Seattle Seahawks. I don’t think I need to hide my joy over this pick, as I have made my affinity for the former Ohio State Buckeye receiver well known at this point. Apparently, I am not alone in my optimistic elation; Seahawks Twitter was more than happy to see the team take the most talented pass catcher in the draft. Adding talent on both sides of the ball solidified what seems to be a pretty solid first round for the Seahawks.

Also, I think I can also say that many fans breathed a collective sigh of relief to see the team simply go with arguably the best player available rather than go after Will Levis, who has taken a surprising fall on draft night. But this is about Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and people had plenty to say about the talented receiver. Even his new teammate and fellow first round pick Devon Witherspoon! Plus... Geno Smith is apparently pretty stoked with the pick.

Just got a text from @GenoSmith3,

following #Seahawks’ picking Jaxon Smith-Njigba: “Eliteeeeee” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 28, 2023

DK METCALF

TYLER LOCKETT

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA pic.twitter.com/filvvBdo9N — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 28, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the 3rd receiving target the #Seahawks needed. Size + slot ability, along with limited sample size of beating press, is a super exciting compliment to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Ball tracking. Route running. Ceiling wise, no reason JSN can't become a WR1 — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) April 28, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is officially a Seahawk!



Check out @JacsonBevens’ rationale for selecting JSN in last week’s @CigarThoughts mock draft pic.twitter.com/MmF8XbvD1n — Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) April 28, 2023

JSN for the #Seahawks proves they're truly going BPA this year. Geno will be in heaven. — Weapon Next/Logan Lynch/Ted Zahn (@WeaponNext) April 28, 2023

So we pick a replacement for Tyler Lockett. That feels terrible in a new and different way. — HOT TAKES ANA (free agency WE MOVE) (@FootballGirlAna) April 28, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Tyler Lockett

DK Metcalf



Do the Seahawks have the best WR trio in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/WsEAB0L9em — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) April 28, 2023

awesome first round for seattle. not sure how you can hate on that — charles (“you look good” - andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) April 28, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be 24 in the final year of his rookie contract.



Dee Eskridge was 24 when he was drafted. — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) April 28, 2023

Look at Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 3-cone time and 20-yard shuttle... Dude is going to EAT on return and pivot routes. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/tRAwCD5DZK — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) April 28, 2023

DK Metcalf

Tyler Lockett

Jaxon Smith-Njigba



That WR trio in Seattle is NASTY! — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 28, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett and DK Matcalf is certainly a fun trio.



Helluva start to the draft for the #Seahawks. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) April 28, 2023

plausible ceiling and usage for JSN is like Keenan Allen and CeeDee Lamb. Not going to be Kupp or Jefferson brand of slot, but going to be really good and likely better than Landry, Kirk, etc imo. He's a legit 6'1" 200 and that helps a lot — Francis Ford Cope-ola (@cmikesspinmove) April 28, 2023