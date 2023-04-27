 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Twitter reacts joyously with the Seahawks selection of Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba was the first wide receiver taken off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft.

By DianeTaylor
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Iowa at Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is headed to the Seattle Seahawks. I don’t think I need to hide my joy over this pick, as I have made my affinity for the former Ohio State Buckeye receiver well known at this point. Apparently, I am not alone in my optimistic elation; Seahawks Twitter was more than happy to see the team take the most talented pass catcher in the draft. Adding talent on both sides of the ball solidified what seems to be a pretty solid first round for the Seahawks.

Also, I think I can also say that many fans breathed a collective sigh of relief to see the team simply go with arguably the best player available rather than go after Will Levis, who has taken a surprising fall on draft night. But this is about Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and people had plenty to say about the talented receiver. Even his new teammate and fellow first round pick Devon Witherspoon! Plus... Geno Smith is apparently pretty stoked with the pick.

