NFL Draft results 2023: Seahawks take Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Round 1

Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is all wrapped up, and the Seattle Seahawks came away from the evening with no players along the defensive line as many had anticipated, but they did focus on the passing game with their two selections.

For the first time since 2006, the Seahawks took a cornerback in Round 1. Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon was the first DB off the board and second defensive player behind Will Anderson Jr. This is the fourth year in a row that the Seahawks have not traded down from their top pick. At No. 5, Witherspoon is the highest corner selected by Seattle since Shawn Springs in 1997.

Then we fast forward to No. 20 and the Seahawks grab wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, part of that “Earth, Wind, and Fire” trio at Ohio State. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were fantastic in their respective rookie seasons, and Smith-Njigba now joins the defensive ranks. JSN was the first WR taken in the draft.

In the wider NFL scope, the Carolina Panthers took Bryce Young with the top pick, the Houston Texans not only landed C.J. Stroud at No. 2, but traded up to No. 3 to nab Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. Any dreams of Anthony Richardson to the Seahawks were dashed when the Colts swooped in.

Bijan Robinson went No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons, Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith are now Philadelphia Eagles, while the Detroit Lions surprisingly selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12.

Seattle inspired a run on receivers when Quentin Johnson, Zay Flowers, and Jordan Addison all immediately got chosen by the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and Minnesota Vikings respectively. Dalton Kincaid was the only tight end taken in Round 1, going to the Buffalo Bills at No. 25.

Quarterbacks Will Levis and Hendon Hooker are still waiting for selection.

We resume the NFL Draft on Friday with Rounds 2-3 at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on ESPN/ABC/NFL Network.

Round 1 results

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2) Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3) Houston Texans (from Arizona Cardinals) - Will Anderson Jr, EDGE, Alabama

4) Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6) Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit Lions via L.A. Rams) - Paris Johnson, OL, Ohio State

7) Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson, DL, Texas Tech

8) Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9) Philadelphia Eagles (from Chicago Bears via Carolina) - Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

10) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans) - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

11) Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

12) Detroit Lions (from ARI via HOU and CLE) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets) - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

14) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England Patriots) - Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia

15) New York Jets (from Green Bay) - Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

16) Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

17) New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

18) Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey, DE, Pittsburgh

20) Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21) Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22) Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

23) Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison, WR, USC

24) New York Giants (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

25) Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars via NY Giants) - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26) Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

27) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo Bills) - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

28) Cincinnati Bengals - Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

30) Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

31) Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Remaining Seahawks Draft Picks

Round 2, No. 37:

Round 2, No. 52:

Round 3, No. 83:

Round 4, No. 123:

Round 5, No. 154:

Round 6, No. 198:

Round 7, No. 237: