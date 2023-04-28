NFL Draft picks 2023: Seahawks select Derick Hall at No. 37

Making the playoffs during the 2022 season was a pleasant surprise for the Seattle Seahawks, and on the tails of that the Hawks have had an offseason unlike any other in recent years. So far they have added a big money free agent in Dre’Mont Jones, while also adding notable names in Julian Love and Devin Bush.

However, the true fun started Thursday, with Seattle adding a pair of youngsters in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and now on Day 2 have added Derick Hall of Auburn

#Seahawks drafted Auburn pass rusher Derick Hall — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2023

The entire pick holdings of the Seahawks in the 2023 draft are as follows:

Round 1, Pick 5 (from the Denver Broncos): CB Devon Witherspoon

Round 1, Pick 20: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Round 2, Pick 37 (from the Denver Broncos as part of the Russell Wilson trade)

Round 2, Pick 52

Round 3, Pick 83

Round 4, Pick 123

Round 5, Pick 151

Round 5, Pick 154

Round 6, Pick 198

Round 7, Pick 237

2023 odds: DraftKings Sportsbook