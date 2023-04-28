 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Draft picks 2023: Seahawks select Derick Hall at No. 37

The Seahawks had a great Day 1 of the Draft, and now it’s time to see what they do on Day 2.

By John P. Gilbert
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Auburn at Florida Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Making the playoffs during the 2022 season was a pleasant surprise for the Seattle Seahawks, and on the tails of that the Hawks have had an offseason unlike any other in recent years. So far they have added a big money free agent in Dre’Mont Jones, while also adding notable names in Julian Love and Devin Bush.

However, the true fun started Thursday, with Seattle adding a pair of youngsters in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and now on Day 2 have added Derick Hall of Auburn

The entire pick holdings of the Seahawks in the 2023 draft are as follows:

  • Round 1, Pick 5 (from the Denver Broncos): CB Devon Witherspoon
  • Round 1, Pick 20: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • Round 2, Pick 37 (from the Denver Broncos as part of the Russell Wilson trade)
  • Round 2, Pick 52
  • Round 3, Pick 83
  • Round 4, Pick 123
  • Round 5, Pick 151
  • Round 5, Pick 154
  • Round 6, Pick 198
  • Round 7, Pick 237

2023 odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

In This Stream

2023 NFL Draft: Seahawks picks, analysis, rumors, reports, live coverage, updates, and more

View all 69 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...