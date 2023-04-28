Seahawks 2023 draft: Seattle trades down from No. 83 with Broncos

The moment fans of the Seattle Seahawks have been waiting for finally arrived Thursday, with the start of the 2023 NFL Draft and the first selections being made. At long last the Hawks came on the clock, and all attention turned to Pete Carroll and John Schneider to see who they would add to the Seattle roster.

The Seahawks added a pair of impact players in Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Thursday, before selecting Derick Hall and Zach Charbonnet in the second round on Friday.

Then, when they came on the clock at No. 83 in the third round, they traded down with the Denver Broncos.

And the terms of the trade:

#Seahawks traded No. 83 to Denver for 108 and a 2024 3rd-round pick https://t.co/bNXXp9VuUn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Ahead of the trade Seattle held the following picks in the draft.

Round 1, Pick 5 (from the Denver Broncos as part of the Russell Wilson trade)

Round 1, Pick 20

Round 2, Pick 37 (from the Denver Broncos as part of the Russell Wilson trade)

Round 2, Pick 52

Round 3, Pick 83

Round 4, Pick 108

Round 4, Pick 123

Round 5, Pick 151

Round 5, Pick 154

Round 6, Pick 198

Round 7, Pick 237

This is a developing story, and the details of the picks held by the Seahawks will be updated as they become known.