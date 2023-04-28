The Seattle Seahawks are still loaded with picks, and there remain fantastic options for them as Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft kicks off on Friday.

Seattle went full-on perimeter players in Round 1, leaving both lines as significant positions of need. Fortunately, several of the best options either slipped through the cracks or weren’t reached for, leaving some tantalizing possibilities in the second and third rounds.

Offense

Center. Predictably, both Joe Tippmann and John Michael Schmitz are still available. They’re the top centers in the draft, with different styles. I’d lean towards Schmitz. O’Cyrus Torrence. It’s not likely Seattle would pursue both center and guard, but if they go for one or the other, Torrence would be the guard to catch. He’s the best player from Florida this year. Michael Mayer. It’s a small surprise he’s still available, and he’s a tight end unlike any that are on the roster right now. He’s an absolute monster and would be a ridiculous add to this offense. Will Levis or Hendon Hooker. Sorry to all who had Levis at No. 4, or Hooker in the first round. But potential yay for the Seahawks, who could still stash their future quarterback behind Geno Smith at a much cheaper cost.

Defense

Unfortunately, several of the best targets fell off the board right at the tail end of Thursday night. Linemen Nolan Smith, Bryan Bresee, Mazi Smith, and Myles Murphy were all taken between 27-31. That leaves the biggest position of need a little slim, but there are some big hitters in here.

Adetomiwa Adebawore. The Northwestern lineman was an absolute standout at the combine and is the most athletic of all defensive tackles this year. It might even be almost be worth trading up for him considering the big run on d-line to close Round 1. Keeanu Benton. He was highly regarded at the Senior Bowl, and is considered an incredible run stuffer. Check and check.

3. Siaki Ika. They call him “Apu”, and he might not go as high as the third round. But he’s 335lbs and moves mountains. It’s possible he’s a target towards the end of Friday night.

4. Linebacker. Only Captain Jack Campbell went off the board in the first round, leaving Trent Simpson, Drew Sanders, and Henry To’oTo’o.

The Seahawks will pick next at 37 overall, just a few selections into the second round.