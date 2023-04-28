Post-Snap Reads 4/28: Day 1 of NFL Draft in the books

CB1/SLOT CB, then a WR3!?! How are we feeling about the picks? What are you looking forward to in Round 2 and 3 for our Seattle Seahawks? We didn’t draft any DL help. How do we feel about that? We have first round breakdowns, some speculation, way-too-early draft grades, and more... below! Thank you for being here.

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 Draft Picks: DEVON WITHERSPOON! - Seaside Joe

I KNEW IT!!! 4/27/2023

2023 NFL draft: Jaxon Smith-Njigba college stats, measurables - Seahawks Wire

When healthy, Smith-Njigba was an absolute force of nature.

Pete Carroll reveals strange clues for Seahawks' 2023 NFL Draft plans - New York Post

The annual draft hints from Pete Carroll have begun. About five hours before the NFL Draft began, the Seahawks head coach shared his first clue for what the Seahawks might do with their two first-round picks — No. 5 and No. 20 overall — Thursday night. It started with a quote-tweet of the trailer for Season 4 of the Netflix show “Love is Blind,” which included people from, and was based in, Seattle and nearby cities. Then, Carroll tweeted a link to the Kraken's goal song : “Lithium,” by Nirvana. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has started his annual draft hints again. Getty Images The Seattle Kraken goal song was one of Pete Carroll's hints Thursday. Getty Images The third hint involved simply a

Live stream reacting to the first round « Seahawks Draft Blog

What did we think of the Seahawks first round picks?

Seahawks Draft Reaction: Huard, Wyman on CB Devon Witherspoon - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks took Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon fifth overall. Brock Huard and Dave Wyman dive into the surprising selection.

Draft Reaction: Why Seattle Seahawks picked Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 20 - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard, Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton share their thoughts and insights on the Seattle Seahawks drafting WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20.

Huard: What Seattle Seahawks will likely do on Day 2 of NFL Draft - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks caught many by surprise by going CB and WR with their two first-round picks. Brock Huard has an idea of what comes next.

2023 NFL Draft: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, Pick No. 20 - Seahawks.com

Seattle takes Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 1st round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks Pick Illinois Fighting Illini CB Devon Witherspoon: What Does He Bring to Seattle? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Shocking experts outside of the Pacific Northwest, the Seattle Seahawks zigged by drafting cornerback Devon Witherspoon instead of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, further strengthening their secondary with a physical presence.

Seattle Seahawks Draft WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Seattle's Next Rookie Star? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

A stellar route runner with proficiency after the catch, the Seattle Seahawks hope to take their aerial attack to the next level by bringing Jaxon Smith-Njigba into the fold to catch passes from Geno Smith.

NFC West News

49ers trade rumors: Trey Lance isn’t being traded to the Texans - Niners Nation

The Texans are an obvious choice, but Houston has not reached out, according to Josina Anderson

Will the 49ers Find Their 2023 Starting Right Tackle in the NFL Draft? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There is still a need for the 49ers at right tackle with Mike McGlinchey's departure leaving it vacant.

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort 'Doesn't Foresee' DeAndre Hopkins Trade - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said he doesn't foresee a trade involving WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Paris Johnson Jr. scouting report: He was born to be the NFL’s next great offensive tackle - SBNation.com

Paris Johnson Jr. is one of three first-round offensive tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft. Learn more about the Ohio State bear.

NFL Draft: Who are best players remaining for Rams after round 1? - Turf Show Times

Could the Rams draft Will Levis in the second round?

Who's Left on NFL Draft Board for Los Angeles Rams at No. 36? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, so who's left for the Los Angeles Rams at No. 36 overall?

Around The NFL

Lamar Jackson shares first video message after agreeing to new contract - Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson shares his first reaction to his new contract with the Baltimore Ravens in a video released by the team.

NFL Draft: Houston gets aggressive, trades for No. 3 overall pick and takes Will Anderson Jr. - Yahoo Sports

The Houston Texans picked twice in the first three picks.

NFL Draft winners and losers: Colts take a big swing on QB Anthony Richardson - Yahoo Sports

The Colts were thrilled to land their new QB of the future.

2023 NFL Draft first-round grades, tracker: Falcons, Lions each get a 'D' for selecting running backs - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco grades the first 31 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL draft live: Pros and cons for every first-round pick - ESPN

The Carolina Panthers did as expected and picked Bryce Young at No. 1. We look at the pros and cons of every pick in Thursday's opening round.

2023 NFL draft trade tracker: Deals for first-round picks - ESPN

Follow along for every trade involving Day 1 picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Which teams made moves for first-rounders?

Ranking the 100 best available 2023 NFL Draft prospects | NFL Draft | PFF

The 100 best available prospects are pulled from PFF’s final big board and will be updated throughout the 2023 NFL Draft.