Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft Round 2 tracker

On Thursday night the Seattle Seahawks pulled a minor surprise by drafting cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 overall, then followed that up by selecting former Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20, giving them their first Round 1 cornerback since 2006 and first Round 1 receiver since 2001.

Seattle has two second-round picks and a third-round pick on Friday, but after not making any trades on Thursday will that change on Friday? Their notable needs include defensive tackle, EDGE, off-ball linebacker, center, guard, and yes, running back. Of course, there’s always the chance the Seahawks draft one of quarterbacks Will Levis or Hendon Hooker.

Coverage of Rounds 2-3 of the NFL Draft begin at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Anyone watching on ESPN will need to flip to ESPN2 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT because of the NBA Playoffs.

In years past we would make this an all-encompassing thread for Round 2-3, but seeing as we had almost 3,000 comments just for Round 1 and had to use an overflow thread, I’m left with no choice but to make this the Round 2 tracker and then we’ll have the Round 3 tracker up at the conclusion of Round 2.

Don’t forget that Field Gulls’ own John P. Gilbert is on-site in Kansas City covering the draft for us!

Remaining Seahawks Draft Picks

Round 2, No. 37:

Round 2, No. 52:

Round 3, No. 83:

Round 4, No. 123:

Round 5, No. 154:

Round 6, No. 198:

Round 7, No. 237:

Round 2 Draft Order

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears) -

33. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans) -

34. Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals) -

35. Indianapolis Colts -

36. Los Angeles Rams -

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) -

38. Las Vegas Raiders -

39. Carolina Panthers -

40. New Orleans Saints -

41. Tennessee Titans -

42. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets via Cleveland Browns) -

43. New York Jets -

44. Atlanta Falcons -

45. Green Bay Packers -

46. New England Patriots -

47. Washington Commanders -

48. Detroit Lions -

49. Pittsburgh Steelers -

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -

51. Miami Dolphins -

52. Seattle Seahawks -

53. Chicago Bears from Baltimore Ravens -

54. Los Angeles Chargers -

55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings) -

56. Jacksonville Jaguars -

57. New York Giants -

58. Dallas Cowboys -

59. Buffalo Bills -

60. Cincinnati Bengals -

61. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers via San Francisco 49ers) -

62. Philadelphia Eagles -

63. Kansas City Chiefs -

Draft Day Trades