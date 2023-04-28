 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 82: 2023 NFL Draft Spectacular (Round 1)

Jacson and Mike are joined by 710 ESPN’s Stacy Rost, former NFL WR Michael Bumpus, and KJR’s Dick Fain to react to the Seahawks’ picks as they happened!

By Jacson Bevens
/ new

This was probably the most fun episode we’ve ever done, and we have a huge announcement at the top of the show. HUGE things ahead!

We were joined during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by 710 ESPN’s Stacy Rost for pick #5 (4:44), analyst and former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus to review pick #20 (42:40), and KJR host Dick Fain to recap the Seahawks’ selections of Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (51:11).

Just an absolute blast— come relive the glory with us!

APPLE PODCASTS

SPOTIFY

If you like the show, please leave us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts and/or Spotify or let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re extremely grateful for the 200+ 5-star ratings and reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts Hub | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...