Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft Round 3 tracker

We’ve reached Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City!

Following the selections of Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks followed that up by taking Auburn EDGE Derick Hall and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet in the second round. Somehow, someway, the warm, positive, fuzzy feeling from Round 1 probably is not transferring over to the Round 2 process.

We’re continuing our Day 2 coverage with a Round 3 tracker. The NFL Draft is currently airing on ABC, ESPN2, and NFL Network. Don’t forget that Field Gulls’ own John P. Gilbert is on-site in Kansas City covering the draft for us!

Seahawks Draft picks

Round 1, No. 5: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Round 1, No. 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Round 2, No. 37: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Round 2, No. 52: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Remaining Seahawks Draft Picks

Round 3, No. 83:

Round 4, No. 123:

Round 5, No. 154:

Round 6, No. 198:

Round 7, No. 237:

Join the comments by scrolling below! Now that we’re in Round 3, while we’d prefer you not spoil any Seahawks picks, we’ve reached the point in the draft where spoiling other teams’ picks is totally fine.

Round 3 Draft Order

64. Chicago Bears

65. Houston Texans

66. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals) -

67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis Colts) -

68. Denver Broncos -

69. Los Angeles Rams -

70. Las Vegas Raiders -

71. New Orleans Saints -

72. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee Titans) -

73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) -

74. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets) -

75. Atlanta Falcons -

76. New England Patriots (from Carolina Panthers) -

77. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins via Patriots) -

78. Green Bay Packers -

79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders) -

80. Pittsburgh Steelers -

81. Tennessee Titans (from Arizona Cardinals via Lions) -

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -

83. Seattle Seahawks -

84. Miami Dolphins -

85. Los Angeles Chargers -

86. Baltimore Ravens -

87. Minnesota Vikings -

88. Jacksonville Jaguars -

89. New York Giants -

90. Dallas Cowboys -

91. Buffalo Bills -

92. Cincinnati Bengals -

93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco 49ers) -

94. Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia Eagles) -

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Arizona Cardinals -

97. Washington Commanders -

98. Cleveland Browns -

99. San Francisco 49ers -

100. Las Vegas Raiders (from New York Giants via Chiefs) -

101. San Francisco 49ers -

102. San Francisco 49ers -

Round 3 Trades