2023 Seahawks draft: K.J. Wright to announce Seahawks second-round pick

In recent years when the NFL Draft hits the second day, usually they have a franchise great announce a draft pick for the team they played for. Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson has been a staple of Dallas Cowboys pick announcements, especially when he’s trolling Philadelphia Eagles fans.

For the Seattle Seahawks, their representative this year is none other than former linebacker K.J. Wright.

The list of players scheduled to make selections in Round 2 of tonight’s NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/sYI9OYlMAb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2023

K.J. was hopeful that the Seahawks would take Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (or Henderson, I guess) at No. 5 overall, which didn’t happen. Hooker is still available entering Round 2, so perhaps this might come to fruition after all! Seattle has two second-round picks, so I don’t know if Wright gets to announce both or just one, but either way we’ll be hearing him soon.

Seahawks legend Devin Hester will announce the Chicago Bears’ pick, while fellow Seattle icon Fred Jackson gets pick announcement duties for the Buffalo Bills.