Watch the moments when Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba became Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks stayed put at No. 5 and No. 20 in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they double dipped on Big Ten talent. First up was Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the highest cornerback selection for Seattle since Shawn Springs in 1997, and then Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was chosen at No. 20 as only the third Round 1 WR draft pick for the Seahawks in franchise history.

As always, when Seattle drafts players, the team releases videos from the war room showcasing the moments when these college prospects realize their dreams of becoming an NFL player. Witherspoon got the call and got to talk to John Schneider, Pete Carroll, defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, and secondary coach Karl Scott. Meanwhile, Smith-Njigba spoke with Carroll and Schneider, but also offense coordinator Shane Waldron and receivers coach Sanjay Lal.

No waterworks on this occasion for you to get emotional watching others weep. Yet. We still have several picks to go.

Devon Witherspoon

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

And for a bonus video to wrap this up, here’s Witherspoon’s reaction to his new teammate and fellow Big Ten alum Smith-Njigba getting drafted.