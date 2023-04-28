2023 Seahawks draft: Watch highlights of second-round pick Zach Charbonnet

For the second year in a row, the Seattle Seahawks took a running back in the second round of the NFL Draft. Last year it was Kenneth Walker III, this year it’s UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet.

In his two years with the Bruins (after spending his first two seasons with Michigan), Charbonnet rushed for over just under 2,500 total yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging over six yards per carry. He’s the third running back taken in the 2023 draft, behind Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Charbonnet was one of the best backs in college football in terms of missed tackles and yards after contact, and if anyone knows the Seahawks’ history with running backs under Pete Carroll, they love punishers who can fight through tackles.

Given DeeJay Dallas is the only other running back on the depth chart, it’s safe to say that Charbonnet is the favorite to back Walker up this season.

If you’re seething over the Seahawks getting running back happy yet again, how about calming yourself down by watching some highlights? He’s a really good player, even if you don’t agree with drafting him in Round 2 (or at all).