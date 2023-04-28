 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to Seahawks taking Derick Hall at No. 37 in 2023 NFL Draft

The Seahawks go with a pass-rusher with their first of two Round 2 picks.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
LSU v Auburn Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks continue to use their picks instead of trade down, landing Auburn EDGE Derick Hall with the No. 37 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Hall was a Senior Bowl participant, so he’s the first Senior Bowl player taken by Seattle this year, and you can expect more by the time the draft concludes.

Hall was All-SEC Second-Team in 2021 and upgraded to First-Team in 2022 on what was otherwise a bad Tigers team. He racked up 19.5 sacks in his final three seasons in college, and was generally projected to go either in Round 2 or Round 3.

Seattle again does not go with an interior defensive line player, even though it looks like the most glaring need from the current roster. They do need to improve their pass rush and run defense, and Hall could be someone with the versatility to handle both.

