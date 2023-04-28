Twitter reacts to Seahawks taking Derick Hall at No. 37 in 2023 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks continue to use their picks instead of trade down, landing Auburn EDGE Derick Hall with the No. 37 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Hall was a Senior Bowl participant, so he’s the first Senior Bowl player taken by Seattle this year, and you can expect more by the time the draft concludes.

Hall was All-SEC Second-Team in 2021 and upgraded to First-Team in 2022 on what was otherwise a bad Tigers team. He racked up 19.5 sacks in his final three seasons in college, and was generally projected to go either in Round 2 or Round 3.

Seattle again does not go with an interior defensive line player, even though it looks like the most glaring need from the current roster. They do need to improve their pass rush and run defense, and Hall could be someone with the versatility to handle both.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

I like this — AngryMom (@ItsAngryMom) April 28, 2023

oh wow the Seahawks reached on a guy who was at the Senior Bowl i'm shocked. pic.twitter.com/kgY0RJrzSe — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) April 28, 2023

Glad I added this. Derick Hall is another player who exactly fits the character fit for this team. Alpha, high character. Then the traits are 100% #Seahawks -- long arms, 1.55 10-yard split, 4.20 shuttle. Will be a major, major locker room presence. https://t.co/8WgUheSNhV — Rob Staton (@robstaton) April 28, 2023

Could have gotten this next pick. What a reach! — RobberyDR (@MNSeahawkFan) April 28, 2023

Great character and lots of pressures in the SEC. Can’t say I’m blown away but it’s a solid pick — Michael Haworth (@mrvulture88) April 28, 2023

Derick Hall was #43 on my big board, so not much below pick #37. Power rusher with disruptive tendencies against the run. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) April 28, 2023

The Seahawks are BACK https://t.co/JHjEAWgsHw — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 28, 2023

Love it. Pete’s type of hybrid player — Terry (@tfish65) April 28, 2023

thought Hall was more of a 3rd rounder but he's one of the true edges that are north of 250 and/or not 25 years old. he's fluid, strong, coordinated, skilled but i didnt think he played as explosive as his combine but will revisit — Francis Ford Cope-ola (@cmikesspinmove) April 28, 2023

Hyper athlete. The fastest team in the NFL continues to get faster.#Seahawks https://t.co/PyI6DTlaEQ — Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) April 28, 2023

Let’s Work D Hall!!!!!!!!!!! — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) April 28, 2023

No. 37: Seattle selects Auburn EDGE Derick Hall



Grade: B+



"Hall is a long and violent player who looks to run through opposing linemen, not around them. In Seattle, he can help improve their porous run defense."https://t.co/gR72e7e4cy pic.twitter.com/cd4glrqJuZ — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 28, 2023