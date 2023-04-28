NFL Draft results 2023, Day 2: Seahawks add Derick Hall and Zach Charbonnet, trade out of Round 3

We’ve reached the midway point of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Seattle Seahawks continue to not address either the interior offensive line or defensive line. Instead, they took Auburn EDGE Derick Hall with the No. 37 pick, then UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet at No. 52, giving Seattle yet another early-round running back choice under Pete Carroll. Charbonnet will surely be Ken Walker’s backup as part of what the Seahawks hope is a fearsome 1-2 combo in the backfield. Hall adds to the list of young, talented pass rushers on the edges, joining Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor, and Uchenna Nwosu among others.
Having not traded down with any of their first four picks, the Seahawks did trade entirely out of Round 3, sending the No. 83 pick to the Denver Broncos (heh heh) for Denver’s No. 108 pick in Round 4, as well as a 2024 third-rounder. We can now root for Denver to have a terrible season in hopes of landing the No. 65 pick next year.
Denver used that third-rounder to draft Riley Moss, a cornerback out of Iowa. As things stand, the Seahawks have six picks remaining.
In other NFL news, Will Levis went to the Tennessee Titans after trading up to No. 33, and Hendon Hooker slid to No. 68 and the Detroit Lions got him early in Round 3. Anyone hoping for Siaki Ika, Zacch Pickens, Keeanu Benton, B.J. Ojulari, Daiyan Henley, Byron Young (Alabama DL), Byron Young (Tennessee EDGE), Trenton Simpson, or a host of other notable linebackers, EDGE rushers, or defensive tackles, they all got drafted. Ditto Steve Avila, Joe Tippmann, and John Michael Schmitz, perhaps the three most coveted offensive linemen among Seahawks fans. Ohio State center Luke Wypler is still on the board, as is Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore.
Round 2 Draft Results
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears) - Joey Porter Jr, CB, Penn State
33. Tennessee Titans (from Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans) - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
34. Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals) - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
35. Las Vegas Raiders (from Indianapolis Colts) - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
36. Los Angeles Rams - Steve Avila, G, TCU
37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) - Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
38. Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts via Las Vegas Raiders) - Matt Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
39. Carolina Panthers - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
40. New Orleans Saints - Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
41. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee Titans) - B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
42. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets via Cleveland Browns) - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
43. New York Jets - Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
44. Indianapolis Colts (from Atlanta Falcons) - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
45. Detroit Lions (from Green Bay Packers) - Brian Branch, S, Alabama
46. New England Patriots - Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
47. Washington Commanders - Jartavius Martin, CB, Illinois
48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Green Bay Packers via Lions) - Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State
49. Pittsburgh Steelers - Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
50. Green Bay Packers (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
51. Miami Dolphins - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
52. Seattle Seahawks - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens) - Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida
54. Los Angeles Chargers - Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC
55. Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit Lions via Minnesota Vikings) - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
56. Chicago Bears (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
57. New York Giants - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
58. Dallas Cowboys - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
59. Buffalo Bills - O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
60. Cincinnati Bengals - DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan
61. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago Bears via Panthers and 49ers) - Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
62. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State
63. Denver Broncos (from Detroit Lions via Chiefs) - Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
Round 3 Draft Results
64. Chicago Bears - Zaach Pickens, DT, South Carolina
65. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston Texans) - Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama
66. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals) - Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis Colts) - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
68. Detroit Lions (from Denver Broncos) - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
69. Houston Texans (from Los Angeles Rams) - Tank Dell, WR, Houston
70. Las Vegas Raiders - Byron Young, DL, Alabama
71. New Orleans Saints - Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
72. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee Titans) - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
73. New York Giants (from Los Angeles Rams via Houston Texans via Browns) - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
74. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets) - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
75. Atlanta Falcons - Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
76. New England Patriots (from Carolina Panthers) - Marte Mapu, S, Sacramento State
77. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins via Patriots) - Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee
78. Green Bay Packers -Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders) - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
80. Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - DJ Johnson, LB, Oregon
81. Tennessee Titans (from Arizona Cardinals via Lions) - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
83. Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks) - Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
84. Miami Dolphins - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
85. Los Angeles Chargers - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
86. Baltimore Ravens - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
87. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota Vikings) - Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State
88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
89. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants) - Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest
90. Dallas Cowboys - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
91. Buffalo Bills - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
92. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati Bengals) - Wanya Morris, OL, Oklahoma
93. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Carolina Panthers via 49ers) - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
94. Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
95. Cincinnati Bengals (from Kansas City Chiefs) - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
96. Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals) - Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky
97. Washington Commanders - Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas
98. Cleveland Browns - Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor
99. San Francisco 49ers - Jake Moody, K, Michigan
100. Las Vegas Raiders (from New York Giants via Chiefs) - Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati
101. San Francisco 49ers - Cam Latu, TE, Alabama
102. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers) - Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC
