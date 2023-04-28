NFL Draft results 2023, Day 2: Seahawks add Derick Hall and Zach Charbonnet, trade out of Round 3

We’ve reached the midway point of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Seattle Seahawks continue to not address either the interior offensive line or defensive line. Instead, they took Auburn EDGE Derick Hall with the No. 37 pick, then UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet at No. 52, giving Seattle yet another early-round running back choice under Pete Carroll. Charbonnet will surely be Ken Walker’s backup as part of what the Seahawks hope is a fearsome 1-2 combo in the backfield. Hall adds to the list of young, talented pass rushers on the edges, joining Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor, and Uchenna Nwosu among others.

Having not traded down with any of their first four picks, the Seahawks did trade entirely out of Round 3, sending the No. 83 pick to the Denver Broncos (heh heh) for Denver’s No. 108 pick in Round 4, as well as a 2024 third-rounder. We can now root for Denver to have a terrible season in hopes of landing the No. 65 pick next year.

This is a brutal trade by the Broncos and a heist for the Seahawks.



The difference between 83 and 108 is worth roughly a sixth-round pick. To get a future third is incredible for Seattle -- not just by our pick valuations but relative to other trades tonight. https://t.co/vMTwHq4mC3 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) April 29, 2023

Denver used that third-rounder to draft Riley Moss, a cornerback out of Iowa. As things stand, the Seahawks have six picks remaining.

In other NFL news, Will Levis went to the Tennessee Titans after trading up to No. 33, and Hendon Hooker slid to No. 68 and the Detroit Lions got him early in Round 3. Anyone hoping for Siaki Ika, Zacch Pickens, Keeanu Benton, B.J. Ojulari, Daiyan Henley, Byron Young (Alabama DL), Byron Young (Tennessee EDGE), Trenton Simpson, or a host of other notable linebackers, EDGE rushers, or defensive tackles, they all got drafted. Ditto Steve Avila, Joe Tippmann, and John Michael Schmitz, perhaps the three most coveted offensive linemen among Seahawks fans. Ohio State center Luke Wypler is still on the board, as is Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore.

2023 Seahawks Draft Class

Round 1, No. 5: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Round 1, No. 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Round 2, No. 37: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Round 2, No. 52: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Remaining Seahawks Draft Picks

Round 2 Draft Results

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears) - Joey Porter Jr, CB, Penn State

33. Tennessee Titans (from Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans) - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

34. Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals) - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

35. Las Vegas Raiders (from Indianapolis Colts) - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

36. Los Angeles Rams - Steve Avila, G, TCU

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) - Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

38. Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts via Las Vegas Raiders) - Matt Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

39. Carolina Panthers - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

40. New Orleans Saints - Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

41. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee Titans) - B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

42. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets via Cleveland Browns) - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

43. New York Jets - Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

44. Indianapolis Colts (from Atlanta Falcons) - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

45. Detroit Lions (from Green Bay Packers) - Brian Branch, S, Alabama

46. New England Patriots - Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

47. Washington Commanders - Jartavius Martin, CB, Illinois

48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Green Bay Packers via Lions) - Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

49. Pittsburgh Steelers - Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

50. Green Bay Packers (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

51. Miami Dolphins - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

52. Seattle Seahawks - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens) - Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida

54. Los Angeles Chargers - Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC

55. Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit Lions via Minnesota Vikings) - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

56. Chicago Bears (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

57. New York Giants - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

58. Dallas Cowboys - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

59. Buffalo Bills - O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

60. Cincinnati Bengals - DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan

61. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago Bears via Panthers and 49ers) - Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

62. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

63. Denver Broncos (from Detroit Lions via Chiefs) - Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Round 3 Draft Results

64. Chicago Bears - Zaach Pickens, DT, South Carolina

65. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston Texans) - Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama

66. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals) - Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis Colts) - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

68. Detroit Lions (from Denver Broncos) - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

69. Houston Texans (from Los Angeles Rams) - Tank Dell, WR, Houston

70. Las Vegas Raiders - Byron Young, DL, Alabama

71. New Orleans Saints - Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

72. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee Titans) - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

73. New York Giants (from Los Angeles Rams via Houston Texans via Browns) - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

74. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets) - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

75. Atlanta Falcons - Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

76. New England Patriots (from Carolina Panthers) - Marte Mapu, S, Sacramento State

77. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins via Patriots) - Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

78. Green Bay Packers -Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders) - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

80. Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - DJ Johnson, LB, Oregon

81. Tennessee Titans (from Arizona Cardinals via Lions) - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

83. Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks) - Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

84. Miami Dolphins - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

85. Los Angeles Chargers - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

86. Baltimore Ravens - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

87. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota Vikings) - Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

89. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants) - Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest

90. Dallas Cowboys - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

91. Buffalo Bills - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

92. Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati Bengals) - Wanya Morris, OL, Oklahoma

93. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Carolina Panthers via 49ers) - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

94. Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

95. Cincinnati Bengals (from Kansas City Chiefs) - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

96. Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals) - Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

97. Washington Commanders - Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

98. Cleveland Browns - Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

99. San Francisco 49ers - Jake Moody, K, Michigan

100. Las Vegas Raiders (from New York Giants via Chiefs) - Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

101. San Francisco 49ers - Cam Latu, TE, Alabama

102. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers) - Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC