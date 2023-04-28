NFL Draft picks 2023: Seahawks select Zach Charbonnet with No. 52

Making the playoffs during the 2022 season was a pleasant surprise for the Seattle Seahawks, and on the tails of that the Hawks have had an offseason unlike any other in recent years. So far they have added a big money free agent in Dre’Mont Jones, while also adding notable names in Julian Love and Devin Bush.

However, the true fun started Thursday, with Seattle adding a pair of youngsters in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and now on Day 2 after adding Derick Hall of Auburn with pick 37, they used number 53 on Zach Charbonnet of UCLA.

The entire pick holdings of the Seahawks in the 2023 draft are as follows: