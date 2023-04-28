‘I am not okay’ - Twitter reacts to Seahawks drafting another running back early

You would think that with the Seattle Seahawks taking Kenneth Walker III last season, running back wouldn’t be a position they’d use a Round 1 or Round 2 draft pick on this year. Well, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer departed the team in free agency, and the Seahawks love drafting running backs on Day 1 or Day 2 anyway.
With the No. 52 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seahawks selected UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, making him the third-highest running back picked by Pete Carroll and John Schneider, only behind Walker and Penny. This is the third time in five years they’ve used a first- or second-round pick on a running back, and given all of the discourse about taking running backs early (which has extended into Round 2 after previously being mostly about Round 1), not to mention the glaring weaknesses along the defensive line and even the interior defensive line for the Seahawks, this is a polarizing pick.
Enjoy the Twitter reactions.
Mayhaps we have seen just that https://t.co/JGK6qxjKdf— Jake Haener 37th overall or riot (@wrongopinionman) April 29, 2023
Loooooooool they just cannot help themselves https://t.co/x4OfJKWluy— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 29, 2023
RB stans bookmarking tweets for when Charbonnet has one (1) good game— Deryck (@DeryckG_) April 29, 2023
Thought the Seahawks would go with Adebawore tbh— Sean Clement (@SeanfromSeabeck) April 29, 2023
You know what they say, if you have two RB1s, you have zero RB1s— Michael (@MikeAllSawyer) April 29, 2023
I am not okay https://t.co/d159TQewLh— Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) April 29, 2023
Zach Charbonnet was my third ranked back in this class and ranked 81st overall. #Seahawks— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) April 29, 2023
Getting mad at the Seahawks taking a second round RB is just Performative at this point.— Nick (@seahawksnerd75) April 29, 2023
1.5 "let's take the first CB"— John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) April 29, 2023
1.10 "let's take the first WR"
2.37 "let's get some pass rush"
2.53 "let's throw this pick away"
so close
I don’t want to be one of the “never take a ball-carrier” guys because Charbonnet is a stud but man our interior D is CFL level and we picked a backup RB man— Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) April 29, 2023
Pete and John just set Seahawks Twitter on fire. Again. https://t.co/waUP73aH2X— Cigar Thoughts (@CigarThoughts) April 29, 2023
A running back?!?!? The #Seahawks took a RB after taking Kenneth Walker last year. Holy f***— Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) April 29, 2023
I hate Pete man. Why does he do this— Dax McCoy (@DaxGotFacts) April 29, 2023
SICK SICK SICK https://t.co/hE6lo03vHC— Jon Benne (@LordBenne) April 29, 2023
OMG I FUCKING LOVE THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!— Dan Viens (Seahawks Forever Podcast) (@SeahawksForever) April 29, 2023
This will be the third highest pick the Carroll/Schneider team has spent on a running back behind Rashaad Penny at 27 and Kenneth Walker III at 41. https://t.co/VLvhAH5E2t— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 29, 2023
He is a good player. He is a running back. https://t.co/bEwcX5HiEa— Francis Ford Cope-ola (@cmikesspinmove) April 29, 2023
absolutely classic https://t.co/bnSCphiUFr— Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) April 29, 2023
