Seahawks draft 2023: Watch highlights of second-round pick Derick Hall

The Seattle Seahawks were expected to add players along the defensive line, with the interior a priority over the edges. While they’ve yet to get an interior lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft, they did boost the pass rush a bit more by selecting Auburn’s Derick Hall with the No. 37 pick.

Hall recorded 19.5 sacks in his four seasons with the Tigers, earning All-SEC Second-Team honors in 2021, before upgrading to First-Team in 2022 on a squad that finished 5-7. He joins a young group of pass rushers on the Seahawks that includes Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Alton Robinson (who missed all of 2022 with injury), and Tyreke Smith (who didn’t play this rookie season due to injury). Perhaps this roster could change just a tiny bit at the bottom-end considering Robinson and Smith played no snaps last year, but in a league where pass rush reigns supreme it’s understandable that Seattle wants to stay well-stocked there.

I’m sure Day 3 will result in some interior players being added, but in the meantime, check out Hall’s finest work below. His closing speed getting to the quarterback is quite impressive and a hall mark of what the Seahawks like in an edge rusher.