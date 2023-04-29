NFL Draft 2023: Rounds 4-7 results tracker, Seahawks news, and open thread

The final day of the 2023 NFL Draft from Kansas City is here!

The Seattle Seahawks enter Rounds 4-7 with four picks made, and six picks to go. They will have a pair of fourth-rounders, a pair of fifth-rounders, a sixth-rounder, and a seventh-rounder at their disposal. Seattle traded out of Round 3 and let the Denver Broncos take the No. 83 pick, while the Seahawks got a 2024 third-rounder and moved down to No. 108. They’ve yet to take an interior offensive or defensive lineman, and have not addressed off-ball linebacker yet.

Unlike the previous two days, we’re only updating for Seahawks involvement and no tracker for the other teams. This should be a pretty relaxed comments section, right? RIGHT?!

Tune in at 9 AM PT on ABC, ESPN, or NFL Network for a long, long day of NFL Draft coverage, then stick around for our UDFA tracker.

2023 Seahawks Draft Class

Round 1, No. 5: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Round 1, No. 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Round 2, No. 37: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Round 2, No. 52: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Remaining Seahawks Draft Picks

Round 4, No. 108:

Round 4, No. 123:

Round 5, No. 151:

Round 5, No. 154:

Round 6, No. 198:

Round 7, No. 237:

Seahawks Day 3 Trades