2023 NFL Draft: Best fits for Seahawks on Day 3

The Seattle Seahawks head into the third and final day of the 2023 NFL Draft with six picks: two each in Rounds 4 and 5, and one each in Rounds 6 and 7.

For those who are thinking about sleeping in, the Seahawks’ first pick on Day Three is the 6th pick of the day (No. 108 overall), and should take place around 9:30am PST.

Seattle acquired the early Day Three pick by agreeing to send the Denver Broncos pick No. 83 (R3) in return for No. 108 and the Broncos’ 2024 R3.

If anyone is wondering, yes, John Schneider fleeced the Broncos again.

Nice, right?

Shoutout to KonaHawk for this hilarious line about the Broncos in the Comments section of the article about the trade:

Grifting them to their face is just obscene at this point.

Draft Recap

Before we look at which prospects the Seahawks might select on Day Three, let’s first recap who John Schneider and Pete Carroll selected on the first two days of the draft:

R1.05: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

R1.20: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (JSN)

R2.37: Auburn OLB Derick Hall

R2.52: UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

Two offensive players and two defensive players - both OC Shane Waldron and DC Clint Hurtt are probably pretty happy as Day Three begins.

Will the Seahawks continue to alternate picks?

We’ll know soon enough.

Best Remaining Offensive ‘Fits’

I’ll be honest, best “fits” might not be accurate. In reality, these are some of the top names on ESPN’s “Best Available” list, with a few of my personal favorites mixed in.

Note: Unless noted otherwise, the comments included for each player are from ESPN.

Running Backs

Yes, John and Pete took a running back in Round 2. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t or won’t take another one (or two) on Day Three.

No. 1: Roschon Johnson, Texas. Position Rank = 6; Overall Rank = 84

Johnson is a patient and efficient between-the-tackles runner who powers through arm tackles and pushes the pile. He’s a reliable safety valve who runs hard after the catch. He’s a willing blocker with the strength and toughness to anchor in pass pro.

No. 4: DeWayne McBride, UAB. Position Rank = 11; Overall Rank = 141

McBride is a patient and instinctive between-the-tackles runner with the foot speed to sift through traffic, and his greatest strength is his ability to pick up yards after contact.

No. 9: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia. Position Rank = 16; Overall Rank = 209

McIntosh is a reliable receiver who plucks the ball out of the air and frequently makes the first defender miss after the catch. He’s comfortable working out of the slot and splitting out wide.

FB No. 1: Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State. Position Rank = 1; Overall Rank = 233

Luepke is a downhill, between-the-tackles rusher who runs behind his pads, has outstanding determination and can break multiple tackles.

__________

Quarterbacks

Having not taken one of the top QBs in the draft, anyone Seattle selects at the position at this point would be considered a project and/or a longshot to unseat Drew Lock as QB2. Still . . .

No. 1: Jake Haener, Fresno State. Position Rank = 6; Overall Rank = 92

Haener is the most underrated quarterback in the 2023 class. He doesn’t stack up physically and didn’t play in a Power 5 conference, but he’s a baller who built on an outstanding college career by winning the Senior Bowl MVP award.

No. 3: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA. Position Rank = 8; Overall Rank = 143

Thompson-Robinson is an undersized quarterback with the arm strength to drive the ball downfield and into tight windows.

No. 7: Stetson Bennett, Georgia. Position Rank = 12; Overall Rank = 237

Bennett has great accuracy as a passer, makes good decisions, has impressive pocket mobility and is a proven winner.

__________

Wideouts

It may be unlikely that Seattle will draft another wide receiver this year, but it can’t be completely ruled out.

No. 1: Tyler Scott, Cincinnati. Position Rank = 12; Overall Rank = 95

Scott is one of the most talented receivers in this class. ... Scott has a high ceiling as a route runner.

No. 2: Charlie Jones, Purdue. Position Rank = 13; Overall Rank = 101

Jones is a savvy route runner who gets in and out of breaks without gearing down and is an adept zone-beater.

No. 5: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State. Position Rank = 18; Overall Rank = 127

Hutchinson plucks the ball out of the air, flashes the ability to make the first defender miss and . . . tracks the deep ball well, displaying the body control to adjust to back-shoulder throws.

No. 10: Kashon Boutte, LSU. Position Rank = 23; Overall Rank = 183

Boutte is a fluid and sudden route runner who consistently generates separation. ... Boutte’s an effective gunner on the punt team.

No. 13: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia. Position Rank = 26; Overall Rank = 204

Ford-Wheaton has a rare blend of size, speed and length.

__________

Tight Ends

Tight end might not be an obvious need, but, right now, only Will Dissly is signed past this season.

No. 1: Will Mallory, Miami Hurricanes. Position Rank = 9; Overall Rank = 67

Mallory ran the fastest 40-yard dash of the tight ends at the combine (4.54), and that speed shows up on tape. He makes plays down the seam and accelerates well after the catch.

No. 3: Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion. Position Rank = 11; Overall Rank = 138

Kuntz has a rare blend of size, top-end speed and length. His size makes him a matchup problem when he splits out wide and works out of the slot, while his speed and agility make him a matchup problem when he releases from an in-line alignment.

No. 10: Brayden Willis, Oklahoma Sooners. Position Rank = 19; Overall Rank = 277

Willis lined up at H-back, in the slot, in the backfield, out wide and at wildcat quarterback at Oklahoma. He’s a hands catcher, makes tough contested catches and has the body control to adjust to passes thrown outside his frame.

__________

Centers

Seattle could use some upgrades and/or depth at the interior offensive line positions - both Center and Guard.

No. 1: Luke Wypler, Ohio State. Position Rank = 4; Overall Rank = 112

Wypler lacks ideal length and strength, but he’s quick and instinctive, and he has a grinder’s mentality.

No. 2: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan. Position Rank = 6; Overall Rank = 173

Oluwatimi is a four-year starter and a powerful finisher who takes sound angles and consistently gets movement in the run game. He shows excellent awareness in pass pro.

__________

Guards

As noted above, Seattle could use some upgrades and/or depth at the interior offensive line positions - both Center and Guard.

No. 1: Chandler Zavala, NC State. Position Rank = 3; Overall Rank = 86

Zavala has the quickness to get into position and the size to wall off defenders in the run game. . . . he has the foot speed, upper body strength and core strength to develop into an effective pass blocker early in his career.

No. 2: Braeden Daniels, Utah. Position Rank = 4; Overall Rank = 103

Daniels started 18 games at left guard, 14 at left tackle and 11 at right tackle in college. He ran one of the fastest 40 times for an offensive lineman at the combine, and his quickness stands out on tape.

No. 6: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama Position Rank = 8; Overall Rank = 178

Ekiyor is strong, his initial footwork is sound and he drives defensive linemen off the line of scrimmage once latched on.

No 10: Andrew Vorhees, USC. Position Rank = 12; Overall Rank = 229

Vorhees is a powerful run blocker who drives his legs, blocks to the sound of the whistle and plays with a finisher’s mentality. ... He tore an ACL at the combine.

__________

Tackles

Yes, Seattle drafted their bookend Tackles in last year’s depth. That doesn’t mean they don’t need depth at the position.

No. 1: Dawand Jones, Ohio State. Position Rank = 8; Overall Rank = 57

Jones is massive with rare length and huge hands. ... He’s not a natural knee-bender and doesn’t mirror well, but his frame makes it tough to get around him and he doesn’t give much ground in pass protection.

No. 4: Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland. Position Rank = 13; Overall Rank = 115

Duncan is a rangy run blocker with the quickness to seal defenders at the line of scrimmage and the size to cover up defenders at the second level.

No. 9: Jaxson Kirkland, Washington. Position Rank = 18; Overall Rank = 225

Kirkland plays with a wide base and blocks to the sound of the whistle. He’s smooth getting set and tends to work his hands inside in pass protection.

__________

FTR’s Favorite Five

OC Luke Wypler - ESPN has him ranked at No. 112 overall, but I am amazed that he is still on the board. If we don’t get Wypler or Oluwatimi . . . ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ OT Dawand Jones - His size fascinates me and I’m curious how our line would look with him at Right Tackle and Abe Lucas at Right Guard. RB DeWayne McBride - I actually like Roschon Johnson more, but not by that much, and RoJo is likely to go early on Day 3 whereas McBride could be available with one of our 5th-round selections. WR Xavier Hutchinson - I don’t really see a need to draft another WR this year, but Hutchinson is one of my Tier 2 draft crushes so he makes the list. OG Andrew Vorhees - Dude tore his ACL at the NFL Combine and then still went out and put up a HUGE number on the bench press. Completely willing to “redshirt” him in 2023.

Best Remaining Defensive ‘Fits’

I’ll repeat what I said earlier:

(B)est “fits” might not be accurate. In reality, these are some of the top names on ESPN’s “Best Available” list, with a few of my personal favorites mixed in.

Defensive Tackles

DT is need number one, according to almost everyone, and probably need number two as well.

No. 1: Scott Matlock, Boise State. Position Rank = 10; Overall Rank = 121

Matlock is quick with active hands and flashes the ability to get into gaps defending the run. He has the upper-body strength to stack blockers, he tends to locate the ball quickly, and he can get off blocks in time to make the play.

No. 2: Jaquelin Roy, LSU. Position Rank = 11; Overall Rank = 131

Roy has the upper-body strength to keep blockers off him, and he’s at his best when slanting or staying on the move versus a zone-run game.

No. 5: Colby Wooden, Auburn. Position Rank = 14; Overall Rank = 149

Wooden has good size and length for a 3-4 defensive end prospect. As a run defender, he has the quickness to penetrate when he lines up inside the tackle and the strength to set the edge when he lines up on the outside.

No. 6: Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina. Position Rank = 17; Overall Rank = 208

Clark is a scheme-versatile nose tackle with the size, strength and quickness to overpower blockers one-on-one and occupy double-teams when he keeps his pads down. He flashes the ability to locate the ball, get off blocks and make plays.

No. 7: Keondre Coburn, Texas. Position Rank = 18; Overall Rank = 244

Coburn is a massive nose tackle with the strength and low center of gravity to occupy double-teams and clog up the middle.

__________

Defensive Ends

How on earth is Ade’ Ade’ still available?

No. 1: Adetomiwa Adebawore (Ade’ Ade’), Northwestern. Position Rank = 6; Overall Rank = 51

Adebawore is a power-based pass-rusher who gets under offensive linemen and drives them back to the quarterback. ... At the NFL combine, he ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.49 seconds) of any player over 280 pounds there since at least 2006.

No. 2: Moro Ojomo, Texas. Position Rank = 13; Overall Rank = 119

Ojomo is a long and versatile player who can line up anywhere along the defensive line. He has the strength to set the edge, and his footspeed makes it difficult for backside offensive linemen to reach him on zone runs when he lines up between the tackles

No. 6: Karl Brooks, Bowling Green. Position Rank = 17; Overall Rank = 186

Brooks lined up as a walk-up outside linebacker, defensive end and defensive tackle in Bowling Green’s scheme. He flashes strong and active hands, and he has the explosive power to knock blockers back as a run defender and overwhelm blockers as a pass-rusher.

No. 10: Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State. Position Rank = 21; Overall Rank = 207

Fehoko makes quick work of tight ends defending the run and rushing the passer. He’s a disruptive run defender who anticipates the snap, fires off the ball and knocks blockers back.

__________

Outside Linebackers

This position group has been pretty picked over.

No. 1: Nick Herbig, Wisconsin. Position Rank = 5; Overall Rank = 97

Herbig is an undersized edge prospect who has an explosively quick first step and is in a master class when it comes to hand fighting. ... Herbig has good range, flies around and plays with an excellent motor.

No. 4: Yasir Abdullah, Louisville. Position Rank = 9; Overall Rank = 140

Abdullah is a disruptive run defender with the foot speed and active hands to slip blocks. ... Abdullah primarily lined up as a walk-up outside linebacker on his 2022 tape, but teams may project him as an off-ball linebacker because of his size.

No. 8: Andre Carter II, Army. Position Rank = 13; Overall Rank = 206

Carter is at his best when attacking the chest of offensive tackles, slipping the block with active hands and working through the inside or outside shoulder rushing the passer. He’s a disruptive run defender who flashes the ability to slip blocks and shoot gaps. He can stack and shed tight ends.

No. 16: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida. Position Rank = 21; Overall Rank = 297

Cox is big and strong enough to set a hard edge. The way he uses his hands and gets off blocks defending the run is his greatest asset.

__________

Inside Linebackers

For anyone who doubts that ILB is a “need”, I will point out that only Nick Bellore is signed past this season.

No. 1: Henry To’o To’o, Alabama. Position Rank = 5; Overall Rank = 82

To’oTo’o’s burst, active hands and ability to locate the ball quickly makes it tougher for blockers to reach him and help mask his lack of ideal size. He has good range, and he makes plays from sideline to sideline.

No. 2: Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati. Position Rank = 9; Overall Rank = 142

Pace quickly locates the ball and regularly beats blockers to the point of attack. ... Pace was an effective pass-rusher who put on a clinic with how he beat running backs during one-on-one pass-rush drills at the Senior Bowl and bent well rushing off the edge.

No. 3: Owen Pappoe, Auburn. Position Rank = 10; Overall Rank = 154

Pappoe is a smaller linebacker who diagnoses the run quickly and has excellent range. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.39 seconds) of all linebackers at the combine.

No. 4: Noah Sewell, Oregon. Position Rank = 11; Overall Rank =157

Sewell is strong, has a low center of gravity and anchors well. He’s a powerful striker between the tackles, and he stacks and sheds tight ends. He reads the quarterback and flashes above-average ball skills in underneath coverage.

__________

Cornerbacks

With Devon Witherspoon at the top of Seattle’s draft class, corner doesn’t seem like a “need”, but you never know.

No. 1: Kelee Ringo, Georgia. Position Rank = 8; Overall Rank = 50

Ringo is a tall press-man corner with excellent speed who matches up well with bigger wide receivers. ... In run support, Ringo is physical — he keeps blockers off his frame and lassos ball carriers in space.

No. 5: Corey Trice, Purdue. Position Rank = 15; Overall Rank = 106

Trice is tall and long with impressive foot quickness and top-end speed for his frame. He uses his long arms and physicality to reroute receivers. In zone, he stays over the top of route combinations, plants and closes quickly, driving on the ball. In run support, Trice is willing and a good tackler when he’s in position.

No. 11: Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State. Position Rank = 22; Overall Rank = 169

Wright is a tall and lean corner with the length to get his hands on receivers and make it tough to get off the line.

__________

Safeties

Another position group that doesn’t seem like a “need”, but . . . ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

No.1: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M. Position Rank = 6; Overall Rank = 100

Johnson played a high percentage of snaps as the “big nickel” for Texas A&M, and he’s most effective playing near the line of scrimmage.

No. 3: J.L. Skinner, Boise State. Position Rank = 8; Overall Rank = 128

Skinner is an instinctive run defender who slips blocks, sifts through traffic, wraps up and drives through contact. ... He limits production after the catch and flashes the ability to lower the boom breaking on passes thrown in front of him.

No. 6: Jammie Robinson, Florida State. Position Rank = 11; Overall Rank = 158

Robinson is a tenacious and aggressive run defender who chases with great effort and rarely stays blocked despite his size. He slips off the occasional tackle trying to rip the ball out or deliver a big hit, but he tends to wrap up and has good stopping power.

__________

FTR’s Favorite Five

DE Adetomiwa Adebawore - I would have been happy if we had selected him at No. 37 overall; if we get him on Day Three, I will be OVERJOYED. DT Jerrod Clark - One of my draft crushes. We might be able to wait until Round 6 to draft him, but I would take him a round earlier just to be safe. DE Moro Ojomo - Another one of my draft crushes. Per PFF, “Ojomo’s work in the run game is pure teaching tape.” ILB Noah Sewell - PFF calls him “a certified ass-kicker” like his brother, Penei Sewell. PFF also says, “He’s the most powerful linebacker in the class, and it isn’t close.” CB Cory Trice - Seattle doesn’t have any “need” for him at this point, but Trice is one of the most “Seahawk-y” players in the draft.

Best Remaining Special Teams ‘Fits’

You didn’t think I’d skip special teams, did you? Nope! Not happening. Not when the Seahawks don’t currently have a long-snapper on the roster.

This is a going to be a short list though.

No. 1: UCF Long-Snapper Alex Ward. Overall rank = 342; position rank = 1 (of 1).

Final Thoughts

I would personally love to see something like this on Day Three:

Round 4: Ade’ Ade and Luke Wypler

Round 5: Jerrod Clark and Zack Kuntz (or DeWayne McBride)

Round 6: Karl Brooks

Round 7: Andrew Vorhees

__________

What does your Day Three wish list look like?

Go Hawks!