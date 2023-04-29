NFL Draft results 2023: Day 2 NFC West round-up (and look ahead)

The Seattle Seahawks’ decision to not make a pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft is my fault.

Sorry about that.

When the second round ended, I turned off the TV and took my girlfriend out to dinner. It was the 13th anniversary of the day we met - kind of important.

But I feel like I left the 12s down because while I was out having carne asada, the rest of you were watching paint dry.

At least until the San Francisco 49ers decided to select a Kicker with pick No. 99; then I’m guessing y’all were cracking up.

I mean, I know I did when my son texted me that news.

Fun Fact: Michigan‘s Jake Moody is only the second kicker selected in the top-100 in the last fifteen years. The other one is Roberto Aguayo who was selected by Tampa Bay with the 59th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He lasted exactly one season.

To be fair, the Niners needed a kicker after letting Robbie Gould leave in free agency, but still . . . pick No. 99? That’s some grade-A comedy material there.

Note: Robbie Gould scores points for being a class act. Apparently he shares an agent with Jake Moody and Gould texted Moody to say congratulations after the pick was announced.

I could make more jokes at the Niners’ expense, but I actually like their other picks so . . .

Let’s jump into the NFC West recap.

Day Two Trades

As they had on Day One, the Cardinals started Day Two by moving down.

Tennessee got No. 33 and No. 81 (R3)

Arizona got No. 41, No. 72 (R3), and a 2024 R3

Early in the 3rd round, the Los Angeles Rams made their first trade of the 2023 NFL Draft, moving back four spots in a trade with the Texans.

Houston got No. 69

Los Angeles got No. 73 and No. 151 (R5)

The Rams then sent No. 73 to the New York Giants and added some more draft capital.

New York got No. 73

Los Angeles got No. 89 and No. 128 (R4)

The Seahawks made sure I wouldn’t miss anything (thank you, John!), and ended Day Two early by sending pick No. 83 to the Broncos.

Denver got No. 83

Seattle got No. 108 (R4) and a 2024 R3

Note: For those wondering, yes, John Schneider fleeced the Broncos AGAIN. Per this tweet, the excess value from this trade is roughly equivalent to a mid-round R4.

Not wanting to be left out of the trading fun, the Niners moved up to No. 87 to make their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

San Francisco got No. 87

Minnesota got No. 102, No. 164 (R5), and No. 222 (R7)

Note: Most draft day trades involve the “closest” pick of the team trading up, but this one didn’t. The Niners had pick Nos. 99, 101, and 102 in Round Three. Interestingly, Minnesota was willing to let the Niners keep Nos. 99 and 101 and “settled’ for No. 102.

One more . . .

Detroit got No. 96

Arizona got No. 122 (R4), No. 139 (R5), and No. 217 (R6)

Round Two Selections

The Rams joined the party with their first selection of the 2023 NFL Draft, using the No. 36 pick on TCU Guard Steve Avila.

__________

The Seahawks had the next pick, No. 37 overall, and used it on an Outside Linebacker from Auburn by the name of Derick Hall.

Two quotes from PFF:

One. Hall is built like a Greek god, and he has reps that make him look like one, too. Two. The majority of Hall’s quick wins come when he gets off the snap so swiftly that the tackle is immediately at a poor relationship angle to block him effectively. His first step is that deadly.

On the flip side of that coin, Hall was PFF’s 87th-ranked prospect and they considered him a Round Three pick.

__________

With the 41st pick in the draft, the Cardinals got a pass rusher of their own, selecting LSU‘s B.J. Ojulari.

__________

The Seahawks took a running back in the 2nd round for the second year in a row, grabbing UCLA‘s Zach Charbonnet at No. 52 after grabbing Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III at No. 41 last year.

From PFF:

Charbonnet is a well built, elusive back with bell-cow potential. He earned top-three rushing grades in the FBS in each of the past two seasons.

They also called him a “set it and forget it” starter.

Round Three Selections

Fun Fact: To this point in the draft, the Seahawks had made more selections (4) than the rest of the NFC West combined (Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 0).

__________

The Cardinals made the NFC West’s first selection in Round Three, picking Syracuse CB Garrett Williams at No. 72.

__________

The Rams used pick No. 77 to select Tennessee Defensive End Byron Young (not to be confused with Alabama Defensive Tackle Byron Young who was selected by the Raiders seven picks earlier at No. 70 overall).

__________

The Niners FINALLY got on the clock, and twelve picks earlier than expected. After convincing Minnesota to let them move up, San Francisco used pick No. 87 on Penn State Safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

__________

After having moved back twice, from No. 69 to No. 73 to No. 89, the Rams selected Wake Forest DT Kobie Turner.

__________

At No. 94, the Cardinals grabbed Stanford WR Michael Wilson.

__________

The Niners took a kicker at No. 99 (covered in the intro). Welcome to the NFL, Jake Moody.

__________

San Francisco used the next-to-last pick of the third round, No. 101 overall, on Alabama TE Cameron Latu.

Summary

Here are the NFC West’s selections through Day Two, plus each team’s remaining picks:

Day One

Arizona (1): R1.06: OT Paris Johnson Jr.

R1.06: OT Paris Johnson Jr. Los Angeles (0): N/A

N/A San Francisco (0): N/A

N/A Seattle (2): R1.05: CB Devon Witherspoon, and R1.20: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Day Two

Arizona (3): R2.41: OLB B.J. Ojulari, R3.72: CB Garrett WIlliams, and R3.94: WR Michael Wilson

R2.41: OLB B.J. Ojulari, R3.72: CB Garrett WIlliams, and R3.94: WR Michael Wilson Los Angeles (3): R2.36: OG Steve Avila, R3.77: DT Byron Young, R3.89: DT Kobie Turner

R2.36: OG Steve Avila, R3.77: DT Byron Young, R3.89: DT Kobie Turner San Francisco (3): R3.87: S Ji’Ayir Brown, R3.99: K Jake Moody, and R3.101: TE Cameron Latu

R3.87: S Ji’Ayir Brown, R3.99: K Jake Moody, and R3.101: TE Cameron Latu Seattle (2): R2.37: OLB Derick Hall, and R2.52: RB Zach Charbonnet

Day Three

Arizona (6): R4.105, R4.122, R5.139, R6.180, R6.213, and R6.217

R4.105, R4.122, R5.139, R6.180, R6.213, and R6.217 Los Angeles (10): R4.128, R5.151, R5.167, R5.171, R5.177, R6.182, R6.189, R6.191, R7.223, and R7.234

R4.128, R5.151, R5.167, R5.171, R5.177, R6.182, R6.189, R6.191, R7.223, and R7.234 San Francisco (6): R5.155, R5.173, R6.216, R7.247, R7.253, and R7.255

R5.155, R5.173, R6.216, R7.247, R7.253, and R7.255 Seattle (6): R4.108, R4.123, R5.151, R5.154, R6.198, and R7.237

Future Picks

Arizona (3): 2024 R1 (HST), 2024 R3 (HST), 2024 R3 (TEN)

2024 R1 (HST), 2024 R3 (HST), 2024 R3 (TEN) Los Angeles (0):

San Francisco (0):

Seattle (1): 2024 R3 (DEN)

NFC West Draft Classes (through Day 2)

ARIZONA

OT Paris Johnson Jr.

OLB B.J. Ojulari

CB Garrett Williams

WR Michael Wilson

__________

LOS ANGELES

OG Steve Avila

DT Byron Young

DT Kobie Turner

__________

SAN FRANCISCO

S Ji’Ayir Brown

K Jake Moody

TE Cameron Latu

__________

SEATTLE

CB Devon Witherspoon

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

OLB Derick Hall

RB Zach Charbonnet

__________

Go Hawks!