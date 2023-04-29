Post-Snap Reads 4/29: Seahawks pick intriguing players on Day 2, make trade for impact on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Good morning/afternoon, Seattle Seahawks faithful! Are you not entertained? So far, our ‘Hawks have certainly tantalized. Day 2 brought a few more contentious picks, plus another trade with the Denver Broncos. As it goes, you’d hope that Rounds 4-7 find our Seahawks drafting with a bit more focus on the interior of the OL and DL. Personally, I’m quite happy with the players we have selected thus far. How are we feeling? If you are frustrated with the first 3 rounds of selections, what would make you happy going forward? Are you upset about the Charbonnet pick or do you understand that amongst other position groups we def needed an RB2? Leave a comment below. Thanks for being here!

Seahawks News

Seahawks draft picks: DERICK HALL! - Seaside Joe

Hall gives Seattle an intriguing edge room this offseason

NFL Draft: Here's every player the Seahawks ended up getting in the Russell Wilson trade - Yahoo Sports

Seattle added seven players in exchange for not having to pay Russell Wilson.

2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Rounds 4-7 - Seahawks.com

Our No. 27 overall prospect is still available, as are nearly a quarter of the top 100.

Seahawks really like dealing with Denver. Another draft trade, six picks coming Saturday - The News Tribune

Seattle gives Broncos its 3rd-round choice in this draft in exchange for Denver’s 4th-rounder Saturday plus a 2024 3rd-rounder

So far, so good for the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

The Seahawks clearly went into this draft with a couple of key intentions.

'Pretty dangerous': Smith-Njigba talks joining Seahawks' WR room - Seattle Sports

New Seattle Seahawks discussed joining the Hawks' WR room, getting drafted and much more during an interview with Bump & Stacy on Friday.

Seattle Seahawks still have draft needs, but now they're elite at 2 spots - Seattle Sports

Turns out John Schneider may have been hinting at the Seattle Seahawks' move in the first round of the draft all along, explains Stacy Rost.

Seattle Seahawks Draft Takeaways: Breaking down 3 moves on Day 2 - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports reacts to the Seahawks' three moves on NFL Draft Day 2: the picks of Derick Hall and Zach Charbonnet, plus a trade back.

Competitive Mentalities & Other Takeaways From Devon Witherspoon & Jaxon Smith Njigba’s Introductory Press Conference - Seahawks.com

Highlights from Seahawks first-round picks Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s introductory press conference.

Seahawks navigate NFL Draft ‘upsets’ by setting top needs aside on surprising Day 2 - The Athletic

Seattle is comfortable with where it sits after two days, in part because it has drafted four players who will contribute as rookies.

NFL Draft best available players for Seattle Seahawks: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Kelee Ringo - The Athletic

As Day 3 of the draft begins Saturday morning, the Seahawks will have six attempts at finding depth at various positions.

Seattle Seahawks Fortify RB Depth With UCLA Bruins Zach Charbonnet: '3-Down Potential' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Keeping the California native on the west coast, the Seattle Seahawks added much-needed talent to their thin stable of running backs by using a second-round selection on UCLA standout Zach Charbonnet.

NFC West News

NFL Draft: 49ers select xxxx 101st overall - Niners Nation

This should go over well.

The 49ers Pick Up Brandon Aiyuk's 5th Year Option - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have the picked up the fifth-year option of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Recaps Busy Day 2 of NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort met with reporters following a hectic second day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Report: Eagles 'furious' with Jonathan Gannon over tampering - Larry Brown Sports

A new report suggests the Philadelphia Eagles are furious with former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon over his pre-Super Bowl conduct.

Arizona Cardinals select cornerback Garrett Williams with first third round pick - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals selected Syracuse Orange cornerback Garrett Williams with the first of three third round picks.

Williams had an outstanding sophomore year and played well his junior year...

Rams 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2, 3 picks tracker - Turf Show Times

L.A. has three picks — 36, 69, 77 — scheduled for day 2

NFL Draft Day 2 Recap: Los Angeles Rams Beef Up Trenches, Trade For More Picks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams kept themselves busy on Day 2 of the NFL Draft making three picks and two trades.

Around The NFL

2023 NFL draft: Second and third round instant grades for every pick of Day 2 - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald grades each second- and third-round pick from Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Analysis of all 2023 NFL draft picks - ESPN

Get insights on all 32 teams' draft picks and trades from our NFL Nation reporters.

Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich impressed with how quickly Bryce Young is getting down to business - ProFootballTalk

The NFL draft can look like a big party for the players selected, but the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft has been all business.

2023 NFL draft - Inside Bijan Robinson's second stint with the Falcons - ESPN

Robinson revealed that the first-ever football team he played on was the Tucson Falcons.

Black quarterbacks make NFL draft history, land in ‘ideal’ spots — Andscape

After two Black quarterbacks last season faced off in the Super Bowl for the first time, three Black passers for only the second time were selected Thursday nig…

2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams - NFL.com

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Move the Sticks: 2023 NFL Draft recap -- Night Two - NFL.com

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein recap all the action from the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft with commentary from Daniel Jeremiah in a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Draft grades for every pick of Round 2 and 3: Steelers, Patriots, Titans impress - The Athletic

The Titans earned high marks for jumping up for Will Levis, while the Lions (mostly) found better value on the NFL Draft's second day.

NFL Draft 2023 home runs and head-scratchers from Day 2: Will Levis lands in a comfy spot, Bears reach on 'D' - CBSSports.com

Rounds 2 and 3 have come and gone, so let's reflect on what went down