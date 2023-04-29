NFL Draft picks 2023: Seahawks select Olu Oluwatimi at No. 154

Making the playoffs during the 2022 season was a pleasant surprise for the Seattle Seahawks, and on the tails of that the Hawks have had an offseason unlike any other in recent years. So far they have added a big money free agent in Dre’Mont Jones, while also adding notable names in Julian Love and Devin Bush.

However, the true fun started Thursday, with Seattle adding a pair of youngsters in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and now on Day 2 after adding Derick Hall of Auburn with pick 37 and Zach Charbonnet of UCLA with number 52, they have used number 83 in the third round to add Olu Oluwatimi.

