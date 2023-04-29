Seattle Seahawks 2023 UDFA Tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and he Seattle Seahawks added a significant amount of talent. From Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Day 1, to going heavy in the trenches on Day 3 by adding multiple players in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

However, with the draft wrapped up, it’s now time for the undrafted free agent frenzy, where teams compete for the players who did not hear their names called. The Seahawks have found success in undrafted free agency under Pete Carroll and John Schneider, from Doug Baldwin to Thomas Rawls and Bryan Mone.

Field Gulls will work to keep fans updated on all the news on the undrafted free agents linked to the Seahawks, and that could be quite a task. With just 52 players on the roster entering the draft, and even with another ten added through the draft, Seattle has 28 open roster spots.

