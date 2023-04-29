Here’s the Seattle Seahawks 2023 draft class

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2023 NFL Draft with ten picks, and finished this three-day journey with ten picks. Only once did they trade down, moving from the No. 83 spot in Round 3 to the No. 108 spot in Round 4. They also picked up a 2024 third-rounder from the Denver Broncos, and we know trading with Denver historically has gone pretty well in Seattle’s favor.

Seattle began the draft with Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon as the No. 5 overall pick, becoming the Seahawks’ first Round 1 corner since Kelly Jennings in 2006, and highest CB selection since Shawn Springs in 1997. They followed that up with Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20, making him the first WR taken in this year’s draft and only the third Round 1 receiver drafted by Seattle in franchise history.

Day 2 saw the Seahawks land Auburn pass rusher Derick Hall and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet, and then Day 3 was largely dedicated to the trenches. LSU’s Anthony Bradford and Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi were the two picks on the offensive line, while Michigan’s Mike Morris and Mississippi State’s Cameron Young were the defensive line choices. Their final two picks were New Mexico safety Jerrick Reed II and Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh.

Here’s everything I literally just said but in a cleaner form with fewer words! How are you feeling about this draft class and the Seahawks’ draft process?

Seattle Seahawks Class of 2023

Round 1, No. 5: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Round 1, No. 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Round 2, No. 37: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Round 2, No. 52: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Round 4, No. 108: Anthony Bradford, G, LSU

Round 4, No. 123: Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State

Round 5, No. 151: Mike Morris, DE, Michigan

Round 5, No. 154: Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

Round 6, No. 198: Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico

Round 7, No. 237: Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia