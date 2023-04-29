NFL Draft results 2023, Day 3: Seahawks go into the trenches to close out draft

The 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City is complete, and the Seattle Seahawks spent much of the final day investing in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
Following Saturday’s trade down with the Denver Broncos, Seattle got to pick early in Round 4 and take LSU right guard Anthony Bradford, who figures to be in immediate competition with Phil Haynes to start at the position. They stayed in the SEC to snag Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young, which is cool because the last time Seattle went with a Miss. St defender in Round 4 was K.J. Wright.
In Round 5, the Seahawks double-dipped into the Michigan Wolverines bucket and got defensive end Mike Morris, who may slide from the edge to the interior if he’s now at 295. Meanwhile, Olusegun Oluwatimi won the Dave Rimington Trophy for the best center in college football in 2022. The Seahawks figure to have free agent signing Evan Brown as the favorite to start, but Oluwatimi’s selection will make this a fascinating competition.
Wrapping things up in the last two rounds, New Mexico safety Jerrick Reed II and Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh were taken in Roun6 and Round 7 respectively.
And that’s a wrap! The next big item on the NFL calendar is the schedule release, which will be sometime in mid-May.
Seahawks’ Day 3 Picks
Round 4, No. 108: Anthony Bradford, G, LSU
Round 4, No. 123: Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State
Round 5, No. 151: Mike Morris, DE, Michigan
Round 5, No. 154: Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan
Round 6, No. 198: Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico
Round 7, No. 237: Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia
Notable Day 3 Picks
- Philadelphia Eagles draft CB Kelee Ringo (Georgia, obviously) at No. 105.
- Indianapolis Colts draft DL Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern) at No. 110.
- Chicago Bears draft RB Roschon Johnson (Texas) at No. 115.
- New Orleans Saints draft QB Jake Haener (Fresno State) at No. 127.
- Los Angeles Rams draft QB Stetson Bennett (Georgia) at No. 128.
- Las Vegas Raiders draft QB Aidan O’Connell (Purdue) at No. 135.
- Arizona Cardinals draft QB Clayton Tune (Houston) at No. 139.
- Cleveland Browns draft QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA) at No. 140.
- Carolina Panthers draft S Jammie Robinson (Florida State) at No. 145.
- Green Bay Packers draft QB Sean Clifford (Penn State) at No. 149.
- Minnesota Vikings draft QB Jaren Hall (BYU) at No. 164.
- Arizona Cardinals draft LB Owen Pappoe (Auburn) at No. 168.
- Indianapolis Colts draft RB Evan Hull (Northwestern) at No. 176.
- Green Bay Packers draft DT Karl Brooks (Bowling Green) at No. 179.
- Denver Broncos draft S JL Skinner (Boise State) at No. 183.
- Jacksonville Jaguars draft WR Parker Washington (Penn State) at No. 185.
- Washington Commanders draft RB Chris Rodriguez (Kentucky) at No. 193.
- New Orleans Saints draft WR A.T. Perry (Wake Forest) at No. 195.
- Dallas Cowboys draft RB Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) at No. 212.
- Baltimore Ravens draft OL Andrew Vorhees (USC) at No. 229.
- San Francisco 49ers draft WR Ronnie Bell (Michigan) at No. 253.
- Los Angeles Rams draft DL Desjuan Johnson (Toledo) at No. 259 aka the ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ spot.
