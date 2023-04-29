NFL Draft results 2023, Day 3: Seahawks go into the trenches to close out draft

The 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City is complete, and the Seattle Seahawks spent much of the final day investing in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Following Saturday’s trade down with the Denver Broncos, Seattle got to pick early in Round 4 and take LSU right guard Anthony Bradford, who figures to be in immediate competition with Phil Haynes to start at the position. They stayed in the SEC to snag Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young, which is cool because the last time Seattle went with a Miss. St defender in Round 4 was K.J. Wright.

In Round 5, the Seahawks double-dipped into the Michigan Wolverines bucket and got defensive end Mike Morris, who may slide from the edge to the interior if he’s now at 295. Meanwhile, Olusegun Oluwatimi won the Dave Rimington Trophy for the best center in college football in 2022. The Seahawks figure to have free agent signing Evan Brown as the favorite to start, but Oluwatimi’s selection will make this a fascinating competition.

Wrapping things up in the last two rounds, New Mexico safety Jerrick Reed II and Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh were taken in Roun6 and Round 7 respectively.

And that’s a wrap! The next big item on the NFL calendar is the schedule release, which will be sometime in mid-May.

Seahawks’ Day 3 Picks

Round 4, No. 108: Anthony Bradford, G, LSU

Round 4, No. 123: Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State

Round 5, No. 151: Mike Morris, DE, Michigan

Round 5, No. 154: Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

Round 6, No. 198: Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico

Round 7, No. 237: Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

Notable Day 3 Picks