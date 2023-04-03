The rumors naturally continue to swirl and Rob Rang offers QBs for our Seattle Seahawks to consider. If the Seattle Seahawks play it safe, who would you like to see them pick? Comment below the links. Thanks for being here!

Seahawks News

Why Seahawks are going full court press with QBs before 2023 NFL Draft - Seaside Joe

Other Seahawks writers will tell you that the team is trading up for Anthony Richardson, but I say "Not so fast": 4/2/2023

Is Will Levis locked in to the Colts at #4? « Seahawks Draft Blog

Another day, another slice of speculation featuring the top-five in the draft…

Seahawks Draft: Huard talks Anthony Richardson pro day, trade up rumors - Seattle Sports

Of the top four quarterback draft prospects' pro days the Seahawks attended, Anthony Richardson's was "different," explained Brock Huard.

Seahawks Draft: Are rumors of trading up from No. 5 legitimate? - Seattle Sports

Reports have been flying around that the Seahawks could look to trade up even higher in the first round of the draft. Do they add up?

Rob Rang's 5 Quarterbacks The Seahawks Could Consider In The 2023 NFL Draft - Seahawks.com

One of the most recognized names in the industry returns to help preview this year's draft for Seahawks.com, starting with the quarterback position.

Seattle Seahawks Draft: What’s 'Safest' Option at Pick No. 5? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Since their 2022 season ended with a wild round loss, the Seattle Seahawks have been linked to numerous prospects with a rare top-five draft pick in tow. Based on recent history, what position would give them the best chance to hit on the pick later this month?

NFC West News

Leadership and The Blueprint in the 49ers Quest for a Sixth Super Bowl - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers truly are built to win a Super Bowl in the modern NFL.

What Was Arizona Cardinals' Best Move in Free Agency? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals haven't made any notable moves in the offseason, but what stands out as the best?

Should the Los Angeles Rams ‘tank’ the 2023 season - Turf Show Times

Would it be better to win eight games and miss playoffs or go broke for one year?

Los Angeles Rams Projected Win Total Suggests Further Struggles - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The win total for the Los Angeles Rams is in the single digits, but it seems they have a calculated formula to their "roster remodeling."

Around The NFL

Video shows Jalen Carter's interaction with police on night of fatal crash - Larry Brown Sports

Body camera footage showed Jalen Carter's interaction with police the night of a fatal crash involving Georgia players. See the video

FMIA: What the First Four Teams Will Do on Draft Night and Owners Challenging Goodell - ProFootballTalk

Peter King shares more of what he learned at last week's NFL owners meetings, including a Thursday night football standoff and predictions for draft night.

What did we learn about Patriots at the annual NFL league meeting? - New England Patriots- ESPN

Here's a look at the Patriots' plans for coaches, tight ends, running backs and other areas as they head toward the 2023 NFL draft.

Safety Taylor Rapp on joining Bills: 'This is a very special team, very special defense' - NFL.com

New Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp says he's joining a "very special team" heading into the 2023 season.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Titans, Raiders trade up but only one of them goes after a QB; Anthony Richardson top 3 - CBSSports.com

Anthony Richardson's big pro day resets the draft board; Will Levis slips to No. 23