2023 Seahawks Free Agents: Al Woods to visit pair of AFC teams per report

The Seattle Seahawks began the offseason by completely overhauling much of the defensive front seven, including releasing several of the more veteran members of the defensive line. The list of defensive linemen released by Seattle includes Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods, while Poona Ford also remains unsigned on the free agent market.

However, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Woods could be on the verge of finding his next home.

Former #Seahawks DT Al Woods is visiting the #Browns and #Jets this week, source said. One of the most durable and valuable DTs for the last several years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023

Both the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets have signed several former Seahawks in recent seasons, including Ethan Pocic, Duane Brown, George Fant, D.J. Reed and Jadeveon Clowney (yes, by way of the Tennessee Titans for those wanting to be technical). Whether or not Woods finds a new home this week or not, it’s clear there appears to be a market for his services at some level, which is not surprising given his on-field performance in recent seasons, in spite of his age.

Regardless of whether Woods signs with the Jets or the Browns, Field Gulls will be here to keep readers up to date on all the Seahawks-related free agency happenings as the offseason continues.