Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 77: Matty Brown

The delightful anaylist from Seahawks On Tape and Seattle Overload joins us to review the impact of Bobby Wagner’s return (5:48), the rest of free agency thus far (22:23), who Seattle should take at #5 (40:58) and #20 (52:55).

Plus, deeper candidates for the Seahawks’ draft class (1:00:05).

Cheers!

