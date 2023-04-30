2023 XFL Playoffs: Seattle Sea Dragons vs. DC Defenders game thread

We’ve reached the penultimate weekend of the 2023 XFL season, and the Seattle Sea Dragons are a win away from competing for the league title.

After an 0-2 start, the Sea Dragons closed strongly and finished the season 7-3, but two of their three losses have come against the DC Defenders (9-1). The first meeting ended with Ben DiNucci fumbling the ball away on a botched play at the 1-yard line, and the rematch saw the Sea Dragons’ game-winning two-point conversion attempt thwarted in the closing seconds. DC only outscored Seattle by five points over two meetings, so these teams are evenly matched.

The winner of this game faces the Arlington Renegades for the XFL Championship on May 13 in San Antonio, Texas. Yes, Arlington finished the regular season 4-6 but thanks to their upset win over the Houston Roughnecks, they find themselves a win away from the title. They’ll be a heavy underdog to either Seattle or DC, for sure.

Join us for today’s game starting at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on ESPN and ESPN+! Expect a great atmosphere at Audi Field in DC. And beer snake. There will be beer snake.

SEA!!!