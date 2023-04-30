The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and that means it’s time for the the results of the Field Gulls 2023 NFL Draft Armchair GM Challenge. This was a record year for the challenge, with over the number of entrants exceeding 300, nearly fifty percent higher than is typical. The fact that the Seattle Seahawks held two first round picks could have played a significant role in that, but for whatever reason, the turnout was fantastic in spite of less attention and focus given to the challenge than in seasons past.

Enough with the setup, though. Moving directly to the results, nine of the ten players drafted by the Seahawks were predicted to be selected, so here is how things looked by player:

Devon Witherspoon: 58 of 345 entrants

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 56 of 345 entrants

Derick Hall: 26 of 345 entrants

Zach Charbonnet: 76 of 345 entrants

Cameron Young: 20 of 345 entrants

Mike Morris: 7 of 345 entrants

Olusegun Oluwatimi: 15 of 345 entrants

Jerrick Reed: 0 of 345 entrants

Kenny McIntosh: 10 of 345 entrants

Impressive work, but the real area of interest are the results, so here are the top 10 in reverse order:

10: HawksNest12: 63 points

8T: ZeeHawksNL: 67 points

8T: Adriver: 67 points

7: Gochaw82: 68 points

6: (username left blank): 70 points

5: imploded_dome: 71 points

4: (username left blank): 78 points

3: T_Rey14: 80 points

And, coming in atop the heap with a tie at 82 points were

1T: Wilder.

1T: Clarkii

So, for the second time since 2018, to the tiebreakers it goes for the Armchair GM Challenge! The first tiebreaker was:

Tiebreaker 1: How many total selections will the Seahawks make in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The answers for each of the finalists were:

Wilder.: 12

Clarkii: 8

As the Seahawks finished the draft having made ten selections, both finalists were two away in their answer, sending the competition to the second tiebreaker!

The second tiebreakers was:

Tiebreaker 2: At what pick in the draft will the Seahawks make their first selection? (ie if the Seahawks stay at 5 and make a selection, put 5. If they trade down to 9 or 12, put 9 or 12.)

If this were being broadcast on the NFL Network, this is when they would go to commercial break, but luckily for readers that is not the case. Getting straight to the answers for the question from the entrants, they were:

Clarkii: 9

Wilder.: 5

And with that Wilder. is the winner of the Field Gulls 2023 NFL Draft Armchair GM Challenge and has bragging rights over the rest of us until the arrival of the 2024 NFL Draft next April!