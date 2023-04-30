Casual Sunday open thread: Let the games begin!

Welcome to Casual Friday: Sunday edition! This is the open thread that should’ve happened on Friday but I completely forgot because of all of the NFL Draft coverage. Now that the draft is over, let’s have a chat about non-Seattle Seahawks things for a bit to close out April.

Today’s theme is gaming. Video games, board games, puzzle games, any kind of game you want.

Once upon a time I was an active video game player. Nintendo 64 was my thing and you better believe I rock with the Mario Party series. Mario Kart 64 is one of the greatest games of all-time, and my slightly controversial take is that The World Is Not Enough was a better James Bond game than GoldenEye, but they’re both outstanding.

I’ll still play video games occasionally but not a lot of the new stuff. The Football Manager series has made me a global soccer expert at this point and I am one of those nerds who loves to play GM and head coach at the same time. EA Sports should revive the NFL Head Coach series, dammit!

Don’t sleep on the Hitman series and Agent 47. It’s part thriller and part puzzle all at once, and taking out targets involves a lot of thinking and strategy to avoid getting spotted. Sure, you can play recklessly, but that can be costly! The Blood Money edition of Hitman had me in shambles doing all sorts of trial and error.

Puzzle games are a favorite of mine. I won’t go a day without playing Wordle, Spelling Bee, and now there’s a new numbers game on New York Times called Digits. It keeps m

Board and card games? Chutes and Ladders was a childhood favorite and I loved playing Monopoly but it’s been a minute since I’ve played it. My number one card game is Bullshit, which if you’ve never played it... you better play it. Test your lying skills.

Chat away!