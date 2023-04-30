Report: Seahawks bringing back WR Easop Winston

Through the course of the NFL Draft in Kansas City the Seattle Seahawks addressed several roster needs, including the addition of competition in the defensive secondary and depth at wide receiver. Add to that the fact that the Hawks also went heavy in the trenches on Day 3 of the draft, and then reportedly added more than two dozen new names in the undrafted free agent frenzy that followed.

Between the 52 players on the Seahawks roster heading into the draft, the 10 players selected in the draft and the 27 undrafted free agents reportedly set to sign with the team, Seattle had almost filled the roster, leaving just one roster spot open. That led many fans to hope that the Hawks could potentially have a reunion with Al Woods or Shelby Harris or Poona Ford or even Frank Clark lined up, but that apparently proved not to be the case Sunday when the Seahawks reportedly went another direction entirely to fill out the roster.

The #Seahawks are re-signing WR Easop Winston Jr., per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the name, Easop Winston is a former undrafted free agent out of Washington State University who has spend time with the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and the Seahawks. He has seen the field for just 37 regular season snaps during his professional career, however, 20 of those 37 snaps have been as a punt returner, a position that the Hawks do not appear to have filled at the moment, and for which there will likely be an interesting battle during training camp.