Seahawks players congratulate Kraken on historic upset of Avalanche in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Seattle Kraken were given little chance against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the NHL playoffs. But the second-year franchise pulled off a dramatic Game 7 win in Denver by a score of 2-1 to advance to the Western Conference semifinals. What a way to announce your arrival in your first ever postseason!

The Seattle Kraken are the first team in NHL history to win their first ever playoff series against the defending Stanley Cup champions.#SeaKraken — x - Davy Jones' Locker Room (@DavyJonesLR) May 1, 2023

(By the way, Davy Jones’ Locker Room might not be on the SB Nation platform anymore, but it is still operating as an independent outlet! Check them out for your Kraken coverage!)

Not only did the Kraken win this series, they won three out of four on the road and scored the first goal in all seven games. A pair of second-period goals by Oliver Bjorkstrand, who hit the post and crossbar a combined three times in this game, was enough to hold off the Avalanche’s late charge. Philipp Grubauer was outstanding in goal, and Kraken players blocked 30 shots before the puck could ever get to the former Avs goalie. Nathan Mackinnon’s apparent game-tying goal in the third period was erased due to an offside call that was challenged by Seattle’s coaching staff. If you aren’t familiar with NHL challenge rules, a failed challenge is a two-minute delay of game penalty and a power play for the other team.

Seattle Seahawks players were watching along with the rest of us!

Let’s go Kraken!!! — Uchenna Nwosu (@UchennaN_42) May 1, 2023

31 is playing out of his freakin mind right now!!!!!!! — DeeJay Dallas (@DallasDeejay) May 1, 2023

KRAKEN ADVANCE!!!!!! — DeeJay Dallas (@DallasDeejay) May 1, 2023

Congratulations to the @SeattleKraken — DeKaylin Metcalf (@dkm14) May 1, 2023

THAT'S KRAKEN HOCKEY BABY! — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 1, 2023

As a little factoid: The Seahawks’ first playoff game was 40 years ago. They won 31-7 over the Denver Broncos. Obviously they would win the Super Bowl against Denver in the 2013 season (game played in 2014). Now we have the Kraken unseating the NHL champions in 2023.

I can’t wait to find out what happens in 2033.

Congrats to the Kraken and bring on the Dallas Stars!