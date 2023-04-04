2023 NFL Draft: What would the ‘perfect’ first round look like for the Seahawks?

There are four teams that have two first round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft: the Houston Texans, with #2 and #12; the Seattle Seahawks, with #5 and #20; the Detroit Lions, with #6 and #18; and the Philadelphia Eagles, with #10 and #30.

Last week, Pro Football Focus (PFF.com) published an article in which they gave each of those four teams their “perfect” first round.

As with a lot of PFF’s content, the article is behind a paywall.

Fortunately, I have access, so I’ll share the relevant highlights and my own (brief) thoughts regarding PFF’s idea of perfection.

Let’s start with the teams that aren’t the Seahawks . . .

Houston: Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Some of PFF’s thoughts regarding Bryce Young: The Alabama product earned elite PFF grades consistently. He was exceptionally risk-averse (2.0% turnover-worthy play rate in each of the last two seasons), and he throws with better anticipation than any quarterback I can remember coming into the NFL. ... The only concern is that he is an extreme outlier in terms of size, which brings a worrying unknown to the table, but there is no evidence so far that it hampers his play. Some of PFF’s thoughts regarding JSN: Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the top receiver in the class on a number of boards, and he may have the highest floor of the group. He will be a productive player regardless of role, but the possibility of him being more at the NFL level than he was in college certainly exists.

FTR’s thoughts: I would argue that Houston’s “perfect” draft would see the Carolina Panthers draft Bryce Young at #1 so the Texans could install the Ohio State duo of CJ Stroud and JSN as the motor that drives Houston’s offense for the foreseeable future.

Detroit: Florida QB Anthony Richardson and Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey

Some of PFF’s thoughts regarding Richardson: Anthony Richardson represents maybe the biggest potential home run at the quarterback position in this draft. He posted the best relative athletic score (RAS) of any quarterback since 1987 (out of almost 1,000 prospects) and the third-best RAS of any player at any position. Some of PFF’s thoughts regarding Kancey: Calijah Kancey will get Aaron Donald comparisons because they are very close in size and both hail from Pitt, but a better comparison might be to Ed Oliver, and Kancey is further developed as a pass-rusher than Oliver was coming out.

FTR’s thoughts: The wildest thing I read in the PFF article wasn’t about a player, it was about my 2nd-favorite team and the 6th overall pick in the draft:

The Lions are likely heading into the 2023 NFL season as division favorites for the first time in years and are therefore unlikely to get a shot at a pick this high again soon.

Philadelphia: Georgia DT Jalen Carter and Alabama DB Brian Branch

Some of PFF’s thoughts regarding Carter: Consistently standing out as the best player on the best college defense of all time in 2021, Jalen Carter can be virtually unblockable on the interior. Philadelphia would be able to keep his workload fairly light for the same reason Georgia could — they have elite depth and rotation. Some of PFF’s thoughts regarding Branch: At Pick 30, snagging Brian Branch would be another home run for the Eagles. The Crimson Tide defensive back is the best slot defender in the draft and has the versatility to play safety roles. He would be a very clean replacement for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, one of the defenders the Eagles let walk this offseason.

FTR’s thoughts: I’m not sure Carter will slide to #10 and I am highly skeptical about Branch sliding to #30, but if this were to happen, it would be a heck of a first round for the defending NFC Champs.

And now . . .

With the 5th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, PFF’s idea of perfection is Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Some of PFF’s thoughts regarding Anderson: Anderson has been an elite pass-rusher in the SEC throughout his college career. He has over 200 pressures and 109 defensive stops over the last three seasons. He would be the elite edge rusher the Seahawks have tried to find for years.

FTR’s thoughts: In this particular PFF version of the Multiverse, the Detroit Lions get Anthony Richardson at #6 which means both Anderson and Richardson were on the board at #5 . . . and Seattle selected Anderson. I am all sorts of curious if that’s how it will play out if John Schneider and Pete Carroll are faced with that exact decision on April 27th.

At #20, PFF defines perfection as USC WR Jordan Addison.

Some of PFF’s thoughts regarding Addison: At Pick 20, the Seahawks would love to find somebody who can work the slot to a really high level. ... Lockett has only played inside as much as he has in recent seasons because Seattle hasn’t found anyone else to tick that box. ... Jordan Addison has played outside and inside in two different offenses over the last two seasons, and he excelled at both. He also has the deep speed to remain a deep threat for Geno Smith, who was the league’s best deep passer in 2022.

FTR’s thoughts: I like Addison and am a strong advocate for taking a wideout with one of our first 3 picks, but . . . there are other players I would prefer at #20.

FTR’s “perfect” first round

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before . . .

With the 20th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks select BIJAN ROBINSON.

This is a drum that I won’t stop beating until another team drafts him, which may very well be before Seattle gets on the board at #20, but if Bijan Robinson is available with our 2nd R1, we have to take him.

From Walter Football’s Scouting Report:

“It’s rare that the best pure runner is also the best pure receiver; that’s what makes Bijan unique,” said an area scout. “He can legitimately go run routes like a true receiver. His skill set is more Marshall Faulk than any of those guys. Saquon can obviously win in the passing game, but he’s not out running routes like Reggie Bush (Bijan does). His ball skills are as good as the top receivers in this class.

The tougher call for me is #5.

As I see it, there are two options if we’re talking about a PERFECT first round: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. and Florida QB Anthony Richardson.

I don’t think either one would be the wrong choice.

But if both players are on the board at #5 . . .

I’m taking Richardson.

Probably.

So, there you have it . . .

FTR’s perfect first round is Anthony Richardson Will Anderson Anthony Richardson Will Anderson Anthony Richardson and Bijan Robinson.

Go Hawks!

Poll #1: Do you agree with PFF that EDGE Will Anderson Jr. and WR Jordan Addison would be “the perfect first round” for the Seahawks?

Poll #2: Which combination would you prefer in Round 1: Will Anderson Jr. and Jordan Addison OR Anthony Richardson and Bijan Robinson?

Poll #3: If Will Anderson Jr. and Anthony Richardson are both on the board at #5, what would you do with the pick?

