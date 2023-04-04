Interesting thing, the Seattle Seahawks letting Ryan Neal walk. The move will be debated at least through the summer, if not into the season. With a decent amount of depth at safety and a lack of good health, the paradox will prevail. Let’s see how it plays out. Maybe Neal re-signs after all? What do you think the ‘Hawks should do? Were you ready to move on from Ryan Neal?

Seahawks News

Shore Things: Seahawks drafted 3 of the 25-fastest players at 2022 combine - Seaside Joe

Update on Jordyn Brooks' timeline, Seattle's pre-draft visit with safety, and Anthony Richardson's potential biggest hurdle: 4/3/2023

Analysis: Ranking Seahawks' position needs before 2023 NFL draft - The Seattle Times

The Seahawks have almost no salary cap space left after a free-agent spending spree unlike just about any other of the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era.

Seahawks double up on DL in Round 1 of this 2023 NFL mock draft - Seahawks Wire

In the case of the Seahawks, they're clearly 100% focused on improving their defensive front-seven - especially their defensive line.

Updated horizontal board: 3rd April « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’ve added a few players to my horizontal draft board and tweaked some grades. You can see it in full here, just click on the image to enlarge:

Huard: Seahawks' defense has ability to be more creative with Adams - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks had high hopes for Jamal Adams in their new defense before his injury last season. What about now with a new safety in the mix?

Why did the Seahawks rescind their tender to safety Ryan Neal? - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks had offered a first right of refusal tender to restricted free agent Ryan Neal, so why did they change course this weekend?

Monday Round-Up: Geno Smith Expresses Gratitude To 12s Via The Players’ Tribune - Seahawks.com

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith wrote a letter to Seahawks fans in The Players’ Tribune.

Did Seattle Make Right Call Letting Ryan Neal Walk? - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After earning All-Pro votes a year ago, the Seattle Seahawks opted to cut Ryan Neal loose to save a few million bucks, leaving some to wonder if the franchise jettisoned the right veteran safety.

NFC West News

49ers news: Brock Purdy is someone who the Niners really believe in and could be their best QB since 2017 - Niners Nation

One of Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer’s biggest takeaways from the owner’s meetings was how strongly the 49ers feel about their former 7th round pick

Why the 49ers can Afford to Whiff on Trey Lance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Trey Lance not turning into a franchise quarterback for the 49ers isn’t that consequential.

Report: Arizona Cardinals Could Release DeAndre Hopkins - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The trade market has cooled mightily on DeAndre Hopkins - so much to the point that other NFL teams believe they could release him.

Cardinals’ Close Ties To Coaches Mock - Revenge of the Birds

There are five Power 5 programs that the Arizona Cardinals have direct ties to by virtue of hiring assistant coaches from the college ranks:

Rams depth chart: Does L.A. have worst cornerbacks unit in the NFL? - Turf Show Times

Looking at depth charts in the conference after free agency and ahead of the draft

'Motivated' Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Has Good Look In His Eye' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

2022 was a struggle for not only the Los Angeles Rams as a whole, but for quarterback Matthew Stafford, especially as he dealt with several injuries that plagued his season.

Around The NFL

Jalen Carter taking confident approach to NFL Draft visits - Larry Brown Sports

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter and his camp are taking a confident approach to his NFL Draft stock despite rumors of it slipping.

Steelers, Rams Set Offensive Line Continuity Records | Football Outsiders

Pittsburgh started the same five offensive linemen in every game in 2022. Los Angeles ... didn't.

2023 NFL Dark Horse Predictions Show - Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald take a way-too-early look at the 2023 NFL season by giving their dark horse predictions for AFC and NFC champions, MVP, rushing and receiving leaders and coach of the year.

Could the Titans move to No. 3 in the draft? - ProFootballTalk

Last year, the Titans made a round-one trade that prompted coach Mike Vrabel to show visible agitation. This year, there could be a round-one move that makes him much happier.

Move the Sticks: Top 30 prospect visits + importance of having multiple QBs - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Eagles optimistic around Jalen Hurts contract extension talks - Philadelphia Eagles - ESPN

Howie Roseman and Jeffrey Lurie's conviction in Hurts is evident even if a contract extension could cost about $50 million a year.

Raiders owner Mark Davis desires 'defensive progress' - Las Vegas Raiders - ESPN

The Raiders are hoping that another year in the system plus a boatload of free agent signings will correct a defense that's an annual issue.

2023 Graybeards: A team of the NFL's best remaining free agents, age 30 or older - NFL.com

It's that time of the offseason once again! Dan Hanzus unveils the 2023 Graybeards: a team of the NFL's best remaining free agents, age 30 or older. How would this experienced group match up against the rest of the league?

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Anthony Richardson top 3; Raiders, Titans trade up but only one of them goes after a QB - CBSSports.com

Richardson's big pro day resets the draft board; Will Levis slips to No. 23

Vikings' 7-year-old U.S. Bank Stadium needs $280M in maintenance in next decade, $48M in next year, per report - CBSSports.com

A stadium that opened in 2016 and hosted Super Bowl LII will be costly to maintain