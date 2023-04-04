Free agency has slowed to a trickle, and attention across the league has turned towards the 2023 NFL Draft later in April. That is especially true for the Seattle Seahawks, who have had a busy offseason so far, adding free agents Dre'Mont Jones, Julian Love, Bobby Wagner, and Evan Brown.

Of particular note was the signing of Love, which many fans immediately interpreted as meaning the end of the Jamal Adams era could be close. However, rather than the end of the Adams era, the addition of Love appears to have brought about the end of Ryan Neal's time with the Seahawks. Neal was a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Hawks originally extended the Right of First Refusal tender to Neal. Once the team finished making it's additions on the defensive side of the ball, though, the team rescinded the tender, making Neal and unrestricted free agent able to sign with any team in the league. And according to a report from Jordan Schultz on Tuesday afternoon, that is exactly what he is set to do.

Former #Seahawks safety Ryan Neal has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the #Bucs, source tells @theScore.



Legitimate starting caliber player who put together very solid tape in Seattle last season. Only 27 years old. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2023

Best of luck to Neal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he will be reunited with new Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales.