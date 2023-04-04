2023 Seahawks Free Agency News: Seahawks re-sign wide receiver Cody Thompson

The Seattle Seahawks don’t have a lot of wide receiver depth right now, but they’ve at least re-signed someone who was competing for a roster spot last season.

On Tuesday the team announced that Cody Thompson has been brought back on an undisclosed deal. Thompson was an Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA) at the end of the season but was not tendered, making him unrestricted.

Thompson was one of the more promising receivers during last year’s training camp, but his season would be cut short after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was stashed on injured reserve, which in the preseason means you’re automatically done for the year.

Signed as an undrafted player out of Toledo, Thompson has been a regular on the practice squad since the end of the 2019 season. He was bumped to the active roster for five games in 2021, playing all but a handful of snaps on special teams. His highlight was recovering a fumbled punt attempt by Andy Lee in the 2021 season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, setting up the eventual go-ahead touchdown for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks current wide receiver group now looks like this:

DK Metcalf

Tyler Lockett

Dee Eskridge

Cody Thompson

Dareke Young

Reserve/Futures

Cade Johnson

Easop Winston

Connor Wedington