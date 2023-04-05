In Today’s Links: more mocks; get to know new Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love; Kirk Cousins to the 49ers?; Bidwell is a jerk; and Jalen Carter pushes back against the pre-draft process. All that and more!

Seahawks News

Seahawks should take any trade offer that includes future first round picks: I have one - Seaside Joe

I'm ready, I know what Seattle should do with the 5th overall pick in 2023: 4/4/2023

DK Metcalf wants Seahawks to bring free agent DT Al Woods back - Seahawks Wire

Free safety and head recruiter Quandre Diggs has retweeted the message.

Rost: The likelihood of Seahawks' 4 possible routes with No. 5 pick - Seattle Sports

There are four main avenues for the Seahawks to go down with the No. 5 pick in the draft. Stacy Rost breaks down how likely each scenario is.

Seahawks Mailbag: Options At Pick No. 5, Bobby Wagner, Throwbacks & More - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

4 Things To Know About New Seahawks Safety Julian Love - Seahawks.com

Get to know new Seahawks free agent acquisition Julian Love.

Seahawks draft scenarios: What if Will Anderson, Jalen Carter aren’t options at No. 5? - The Athletic

Anderson might be gone before the Seahawks pick, and Carter has off-field concerns. Let's look at Seattle's alternatives.

Former Seahawks QB Brock Huard Reveals Seattle's MVP - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle media personality Brock Huard still believes safety Jamal Adams is the hub of the Seahawks' defense.

NFC West News

49ers news: Charles Omenihu and Samson Ebukam were products of the 49ers defense, according to NFL execs - Niners Nation

The Athletic’s Mike Sando reached out to multiple NFL executives to get their takes on how each team did this offseason.

Is Kirk Cousins to the 49ers an Inevitable Scenario? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is being associated with the 49ers for the millionth time.

Jim Irsay: Indianapolis Colts 'Careful' to Avoid Being Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay issued a team building statement at the expense of the Los Angeles Rams' current roster situation.

Rams or Colts: NFL fans debate which team is in worst condition now - Turf Show Times

Are the Rams or Colts set up to be in a better position moving forward?

Will Owner Michael Bidwill’s reputation ever be the same following this Arizona Cardinals offseason? - Revenge of the Birds

Through one of the most difficult seasons in Arizona Cardinals history, their owner has come under fire more than anyone, and it doesn’t look good to say the least

Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Accused of Cheating, Discrimination and Harassment - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is the subject of accusations from former VP Terry McDonough.

Around The NFL

NFL Draft: Our favorite player-team fits, starting at the No. 1 overall pick - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald loves a particular QB for the Panthers at the very top, along with several other pairings that could take shape in the first round on April 27.

2023 NFL Draft: Jalen Carter won't visit with teams picking outside top 10, plans to attend draft - Yahoo Sports

Carter reportedly met with the Eagles recently, and plans to visit the Bears next.

Jalen Carter pushes back against the pre-draft process; more top prospects should - ProFootballTalk

It’s great to see a player pushing back against the draft industrial complex, refusing to go along with the it’s a job interview mantra that justifies poking and prodding and interrogation and travel from city to city to city to city. It’s curious, however, to see the one top prospect with the most red flags taking a stand.

Texans building 'nucleus' to help put a QB in line to succeed - Houston Texans - ESPN

Houston, which holds the No. 2 pick in the draft, has spent the early portion of free agency upgrading its roster after finishing 3-13-1 last season.

How Cooper Rush's deal with Cowboys got done, and why it's important - Dallas Cowboys - ESPN

Rush's performance in the limelight last season -- 4-1 filling in for an injured Dak Prescott -- led to a two-year free agent contract with Dallas.

2023 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top edge-rushing prospects - NFLcom

Is Will Anderson Jr. a fresh version of seven-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack? Which NFL franchise suits the Alabama product? Cynthia Frelund provides pro comparisons and analytical team fits for the top edge prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 NFL Draft: Which prospect SHOULD the Carolina Panthers select with the No. 1 overall pick? - NFL.com

The widespread assumption is that the Carolina Panthers will take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With that in mind, our analysts debate which prospect SHOULD come off the board first on April 27.

How did each NFL team’s free agency moves stack up? Executives react to moves from all 32 teams - The Athletic

Which teams made sensible moves, which teams didn't, and how to make sense of the Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers situations?

NFL 2023: Projecting six new playoff teams, including both Jets and Packers after Aaron Rodgers trade - CBSSports.com

Which teams are set to get back in the dance?