Bobby Wagner’s return to the Seahawks also means the return of wearing No. 54

Legendary linebacker Bobby Wagner is back with the Seattle Seahawks after a one-year stint with his hometown Los Angeles Rams. The future Hall of Famer agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $7 million, giving Seattle some badly needed linebacker depth and also a happy reunion with one of the greatest players in franchise history.

In an interview with Seattle Sports 710’s Brock and Salk, Wagner briefly discussed his return to the team after Seattle released him as a salary cap casualty in the previous offseason.

Bobby Wagner with @SeattleSports on his return:



"It just seemed like the right thing. Everybody was excited to have me back in the building. But even walking to the store, I can feel that there's a lot of love a support here. I'm grateful for how the fans have re-embraced me." — Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) April 5, 2023

Wagner previously said to The Seattle Times that he didn’t expect to be back in a Seattle uniform again after his release, but he was pulling for it to happen when he parted ways with his hometown Rams.

In case you were wondering whether or not Wagner would also get the No. 54 uniform number again, wonder no more!

.@Bwagz on @SeattleSports asked if he is going back to number 54...



"100 percent. It's definitely 54." — Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) April 5, 2023

Wagner wore No. 45 with the Rams but he couldn’t wear No. 45 in Seattle anyway, as that’s Kenny Easley’s retired number. The only other retired numbers are 12 (obviously), 80 (Steve Largent), 71 (Walter Jones), and 96 (Cortez Kennedy). Don’t be surprised if many years down the line we see Wagner’s 54 in that exclusive club soon.