Report: Two EDGE rushers scheduled for top-30 visits with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks continue their pre-draft process with two more reported top-30 visits with pass rushing specialists.

All Seahawks’ Corbin Smith says the Seahawks have scheduled a visit with Northwestern’s Ade Adebawore, while The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler says Seattle is among the teams set to meet with Louisville’s YaYa Diaby.

Before you ask: yes, Adebawore and Diaby both played in the Senior Bowl, and Diaby is going to be 24 years old next month. Both made the third-team in their respective conferences (Big Ten and ACC) in their final seasons, and Adebawore was a combine standout for his 4.49 40-yard dash at 6’2 and 282 lbs. The 6’3, 263-pound Diaby ran a 4.51 in the 40 and was also considered one of the top combine performers.

As for how they are as players? Here are some scouting reports from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

Diaby plays with strong hands and clear eyes at the point of attack. He can strike and separate as a two-gapping five-technique or pursue and tackle as a 4-3 base end. He’s a power rusher lacking an instinctive approach to beat better NFL tackles, but his lateral quickness and short-area burst make Diaby perfect for a twisting/gaming front. His frame and skill set could attract attention as an odd- or even-front end with his ceiling being defined by how much he’s able to improve his creativity as a rusher.

Adebawore seems like a positional tweener, checking in a little short for the edge and a little light for the interior. However, he was able to handle himself at the point of attack at the Senior Bowl and is just a few hearty meals away from checking in at a weight that could pass for an even front three-technique. He’s a powerful man who wins with force over fluidity. He will need better play recognition in the future, but his explosive first contact and ability to play under his opponent’s pads could earn him a spot as a base end with sub-package rush ability or simply as a rotational interior defender.

Diaby projects as a Day 2 pick, whereas Adebawore has been a popular choice for a bottom-half Round 1 selection in many mock drafts. Don’t be surprised if Seattle considers Adebawore at 20th overall (or thereabouts if they trade down).

Here’s the updated list of reported top-30 visits. A top-30 visit is when teams can bring up to 30 college prospects into the team facilities for a formal interview, meetings, and a physical. They can be any level of prospect from a projected Round 1 talent to a possible UDFA. Really this should just be “30” instead of top-30 but you get the idea.

Dawand Jones - OL, Ohio State

Jammie Robinson - DB, Florida State

Jordan Howden - DB, Minnesota

Byron Young - EDGE, Tennessee

Jarrick Reed II - S, New Mexico

Braeden Daniels - OL, Utah

Jordan McFadden - OL, Clemson

Anthony Bradford - G, LSU

YaYa Diaby - EDGE, Louisville

Adetomiwa Adebawore - EDGE, Northwestern