It looks as if the consensus split between our Seattle Seahawks drafting Jalen Carter or Anthony Richardson. But will Seattle go for either player in the end? All that and more in today’s links.

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 schedule: Post-free agency, pre-draft check-in - Seaside Joe

We need to take another honest look at Seattle's strength of schedule and potential final record: Seaside Joe 1495

Watch: Why the Seahawks are considering a QB in the 2023 NFL draft - Seahawks Wire

Watch Bridget Condon at NFL Network explain why Seattle is interested in quarterbacks even though they have bigger roster needs right now.

Why the mock drafts are wrong about the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

As we edge closer to the draft, we’re starting to see a consensus among prognosticators. Todd McShay, Lance Zierlein, Daniel Jeremiah, Mike Renner and others have the Seahawks picking Jalen Carter at #5.

Seahawks Draft: Latest buzz on trading up for QB, DT Jalen Carter - Seattle Sports

The Athletic's Vic Tafur joined Wyman & Bob to discuss what he heard about the Seahawks and possibly trading up to draft a QB and more.

The Seahawks' new-look defense is 'coming along,' but not done yet - Seattle Seahawks - ESPN

The Seahawks made several upgrades to their defense in free agency, but there's more work to do on their front seven.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks Earn A Grade From CBS Sports For “Savvy” Free Agency Moves - Seahawks.com

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports ranks Seattle atop the NFC West for free agency moves.

Bobby Wagner is back with the Seahawks, but will his role be the same? - The Athletic

Wagner turned down more money elsewhere to return to Seattle, but he might not play every down or call every play like he used to.

Does Seattle Have Genuine Interest in Trading Up? - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With the Seattle Seahawks perceived interest in Anthony Richardson continuing to look authentic, what would John Schneider have to give up to slide up two spots to draft him?

NFC West News

49ers news: Why the 49ers are in a good spot to target an offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft - Niners Nation

Despite not selecting until the end of the third round, the 49ers are in a good position to select quality linemen.

How 49ers coordinator Steve Wilks could put his stamp on San Francisco’s defense - The Athletic

Wilks has a history of blitzing more frequently than the 49ers did under former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Why are the 49ers Constantly Involved in Quarterback Rumors? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers are constantly being linked to other teams' quarterbacks.

Report: Arizona Cardinals Getting New Uniforms - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are set to get new uniforms and will unveil them prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Kyle Odegard.

Red Rain Podcast: The Two Faces of Michael Bidwill - Revenge of the Birds

I am of the opinion that Terry McDonough’s allegations against Michael Bidwill’s deceptive and abusive behaviors have merit. As familiar as I am with the McDonough family and the legacy of Will...

Rams will be first team to take advantage of post-NFL Draft trade market - Turf Show Times

L.A. has several names reported to be on the block, but contract situations are holding them back

Super Bowl Price: Marcus Spears 'Loved' Los Angeles Rams All-In Approach - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

With debate surrounding the Rams' roster situation post-Super Bowl win, Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark offered their opinion.

Around The NFL

Cam Newton open to being a backup in quest to return to NFL, says he admires 'person' Deshaun Watson is - Yahoo Sports

Cam Newton listed a dozen quarterbacks he'd be willing to back up this season. Whether that feeling is reciprocated remains to be seen.

Mock Draft! Reviewing Charles McDonald's latest mock draft - Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald go pick by pick through Charles McDonald's latest 2023 NFL mock draft as they discuss the top prospects and their ideal landing spots.

Eric DeCosta: Selecting a QB in first round is under consideration - ProFootballTalk

Given that the Ravens currently have just one quarterback under contract — Anthony Brown — it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the team is evaluating whether or not to select someone at the position in this month’s draft.

Why Cole Holcomb could be the key to the Steelers' linebacking reboot - ESPN.com

The linebacker position has a storied history in Pittsburgh, meaning the reshaping of the team's LB corps -- including the high-profile signing of Cole Holcomb -- is attracting plenty of attention.

Bridgewater? Wentz? Ravens need contingency plan if Lamar Jackson sits - Baltimore Ravens - ESPN

Jackson's future in Baltimore is uncertain, and the Ravens need to be ready in case he signs elsewhere or refuses to play under the tag.

Move the Sticks: Offensive position mock draft - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft - NFL.com

Where do teams across the NFC stand ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft? Nick Shook discusses the biggest offseason signings and losses -- as well as one burning question -- for each team in the conference.

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Texans shake things up at No. 2, Titans make bold move, Colts pass on QB - CBSSports.com

Will Brinson's Mock Draft 2.0 features a surprising move by Houston and a big trade by the Titans to land a quarterback

2023 NFL Draft: Regrading every first-round QB pick over the last 15 years, from Trevor Lawrence to Joe Flacco - CBSSports.com

Here's how we grade them, from a home run to a miss

Report: Daniel Snyder sets deadline for Commanders ownership decision - Larry Brown Sports

A new report suggests Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has set a deadline to select a winning bid on the franchise.