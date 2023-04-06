 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Seahawks Free Agents: How much the Buccaneers are paying Ryan Neal

It didn’t take long for Neal to find a new team after the Seahawks rescinded the RFA tender, and based on what the Bucs will pay him it doesn’t appear that he was chasing the money.

By John P. Gilbert
/ new
Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It’s been a whirlwind ride so far this offseason for fans of the Seattle Seahawks, with significant turnover in the defensive trenches, but additions to the back seven that have many fans excited. Gone are Shelby Harris, Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson and Coby Barton, while Poona Ford remains unsigned, while Julian Love, Dre’Mont Jones and Bobby Wagner have been added to the group.

The signing of Love in particular allowed the Seahawks to rescind the restricted free agent tender to Ryan Neal, and it did not take long following that move before reports emerged that Neal had agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And now we know the details of the terms Neal agreed to with the Bucs, and, to put it bluntly, the Bucs are getting a quality player on a bargain contract.

So, it’s a $1.08M base salary and a $152k signing bonus. With the contract qualifying for the veteran salary benefit, Neal should carry a cap hit of $1.092M for the Bucs in 2023.

In This Stream

2023 Seahawks Free Agent Central: News, updates, analysis, and more

View all 51 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...