ESPN considers Seahawks as the ‘best team fit’ for Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt

It’s behind the ESPN+ paywall, but Matt Bowen matched the 15 prospects from the 2023 NFL Draft that he considers “the top playmakers” with their “best team fit” and the Seattle Seahawks made the cut.

Sadly, Bowen didn’t match Seattle with either Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs. That’s not to say that neither one is a match for the Seahawks, just that Bowen viewed another team as a “better” match. In Bijan’s case, Bowen matched him with the Falcons at #8. For Gibbs, the Patriots got the nod at #46.

Interestingly, Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was the only other running back that Bowen listed as a “top playmaker.”

The wide receiver matches are what the 12s care about though, if only because that’s where Bowen stopped swiping left every time the Seahawks logo popped up on a prospect’s screen.

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the first man up. Hilariously, the Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers were considered the best team fit. Why is that hilarious? Because after whining for years about the Pack’ not taking a wideout in Round 1 of the draft, Rodgers would get to watch (presumably from New York) while his former team took the first wide receiver off the board with the 15th overall pick. Not that the Jets have a bad receiving group, but the Packers would definitely get the last laugh in the never-ending Rodgers saga if they do, in fact, draft Smith-Njigba because heading into Y1PR (Year One Post-Rodgers), their WR corps would feature JSN, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs - three quality wideouts on rookie contracts.

Boston College’s Zay Flowers is the second pass-catching playmaker on Bowen’s list. The Los Angeles Chargers are identified as the best team fit and would select him with the 21st overall pick.

TCU’s Quentin Johnson is WR3 for Bowen, and goes to the Ravens (with or without Lamar Jackson under center) at #22.

The semi-polarizing Jordan Addison (USC) would be the 4th wideout off the board in Bowen’s world . . . and Daniel Jones couldn’t be happier with the New York Giants (at #25) being considered the best team fit for a playmaker who has amassed 2,468 receiving yards over the last two seasons.

And now, the moment y’all have been waiting for . . .

Michael Mayer is the first tight end off the board, with the Dallas Cowboys taking the Notre Dame product at #26 overall. Georgia’s Darnell Washington is the second tight end chosen with the Cincinnati Bengals (#28) considered the best team fit.

Kidding! Not about which teams swipe right on the top two playmaking tight ends, but about what it was y’all are waiting for.

. . .

Jalin Hyatt

Bowen has the Seahawks taking Hyatt with the 37th overall pick, and writes:

Why he fits: Hyatt would add a true vertical element from both slot and boundary alignments in Seattle’s 11 personnel sets to mesh with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. He ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the combine, but he plays even faster on the grass. And his tape against Alabama this past season — where Hyatt racked up five touchdowns on six receptions — shows his ability to stretch defenses and produce at the third level of the field. He averaged 18.9 yards per catch last season on his way to 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches. With Hyatt bringing even more speed and big-play ability to the pass game for quarterback Geno Smith, the Seahawks could see more two-deep shells. That would open up the run front for Kenneth Walker III and impact the offense there, too.

Our own Devin Csigi published a scouting report on Jalin Hyatt last month. In that report, Devin highlighted Hyatt’s Relative Athletic Score (RAS) which is 9.47, and listed Hyatt’s “big play ability” as his biggest strength.

What say the 12s?

Is Jalin Hyatt the answer for Seattle at WR3 (this year) and/or a possible replacement for Tyler Lockett in a season or two?

. . . and is No. 37 the right spot to grab him?