New York Jets sign former Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson

The New York Jets have made yet another move that doesn’t involve trading for Aaron Rodgers.

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson has agreed to a deal to play for the Jets, having been let go earlier this offseason as a cap casualty/roster reconstruction along the defensive line. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jefferson is coming off a career-best 5.5 sacks in 2022, having returned to the Seahawks following one season apiece with the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills. In a year in which the Seahawks defensive line struggled to defend against the run and get after the quarterback, Jefferson was one of the few bright spots.

Seattle’s intent to remake its d-line has been abundantly clear. Jefferson was one of four defensive linemen either released or not re-signed before the start of free agency. Poona Ford unrestricted free agent), Shelby Harris (released), and Al Woods (released, also visited the Jets earlier in the week) are all currently unsigned. Pete Carroll hasn’t closed the door on bringing back Poona just yet.