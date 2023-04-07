Our Seattle Seahawks have had a well-regarded offseason but still sit today with several holes on the roster. Julian Love’s signing and Ryan Neal’s departure naturally spark several questions as to how the ‘Hawks defense will improve next season. Pete Carroll and Clint Hurtt seem set on making the Vic Fangio scheme work. How will they finish filling out the roster? What kind of sacrifices will they have to make to create the necessary cap room to fill out the roster? Let us know what you think in the comments below! And thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Jalen Carter and Peter Skoronski could be perfect Seahawks first round - Seaside Joe

Peter Skoronski and Carter could be a perfect day one combination: Seaside Joe 1496

New Seahawks safety Julian Love: Seattle was "the perfect fit" - Q13 FOX News

New Seahawks safety Julian Love saw everything he needed to see to be convinced to sign in Seattle during his free agent visit at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center last month. Love, 25, signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks worth up to $12 million after a rather soft start to free agency for the safety position across the NFL.

An interview with Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez « Seahawks Draft Blog

Absolutely loved this interview. Chris was great to chat to. We discussed his admiration for Marshawn Lynch, his mentality/running style, his team mate at Kentucky Will Levis and much more. Check it out…

Salk: Ranking Seahawks' 5 options with the No. 5 overall pick - Seattle Sports

There are five directions the Seahawks could go with the No. 5 pick in this month's NFL Draft. Mike Salk assesses what they should do.

Bumpus: What Seahawks are losing with Ryan Neal, who can replace him - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks rescinded their tender to Ryan Neal and he signed with Tampa Bay. Michael Bumpus breaks down what's next with Neal gone.

Seahawks' John Schneider talks Ryan Neal, late stages of draft process - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider discussed late stages of the draft process, losing Ryan Neal and much more in his weekly show.

Bobby Wagner returning to Seattle Seahawks with no grudges - ESPN.com

Bobby Wagner, in his first public comments since returning to the Seahawks, said he isn't holding on to any of the hard feelings he had toward the team when he left.

Bobby Wagner & Jarran Reed Signings “An Awesome Reflection Of The Culture” Seahawks Have Built Under Pete Carroll & John Schneider - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks signed a pair of former players this offseason, yet another reminder of the special thing the franchise has going under the leadership of Pete Carroll and John Schneider.

Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll: ‘A Lot of Work to Do’ on Defense, Cap Space - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks do not want to sit back after making key additions on defense.

NFC West News

49ers news: Santa Clara is ‘considering legal action’ against the 49ers - Niners Nation

According to the mayor of Santa Clara, the 49ers failed to provide sufficient documents by the February deadline.

49ers news: How the 49ers have used their third round picks under the current regime - Niners Nation

The hit rate hasn’t been great, but the 49ers also haven’t had issues moving on from players they don’

Why the 49ers Will Draft a Kicker - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analzying why the San Francisco 49ers most likely will draft a kicker.

Steve Keim Vouches for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

When it comes to Kyler Murray, nobody will vouch for him like Steve Keim, though there is room for improvement says the former general manager.

Steve Keim: Kyler Murray works, but his attention to detail and film study can improve - ProFootballTalk

The Cardinals infamously placed an independent study addendum in Kyler Murray‘s contract last summer. It required the quarterback to spend at least four hours per week on his own, without distraction, to study game material.

The worst of times: Is this the nadir of the Cardinals franchise in Arizona? - Revenge of the Birds

This is one of the most trying times to be a Cardinals fan this RotB writer can remember. But is it the lowest point for the franchise since they came to the desert? There are several other contenders.

Arizona Cardinals hire new strength and conditioning coach, add several new positions to training staff - Revenge of the Birds

The change that Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon are having on the Arizona Cardinals is massive, and we have not even seen a thing on the field yet.

One of the things that Gannon allegedly...

Rams need to draft their own Australian punter and this guy rules - Turf Show Times

L.A. is the only team in the NFL without a punter

Los Angeles Rams NFL Draft: Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker as Offense Upgrade? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker projects as both a pass-catcher and a blocker at the NFL level, which should earn him a look from the Los Angeles Rams.

Around The NFL

Jets sign another ex-Aaron Rodgers Packers teammate - Larry Brown Sports

The New York Jets have signed another one of Aaron Rodgers' former Green Bay Packers teammates, per a report.

2023 NFL Draft: Which teams need the most RB help? - Yahoo Sports

Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his series examining NFL draft needs. Check out his running back analysis.

Even if Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers, they need another quarterback - New York Jets - ESPN

The Jets look set at the top of their QB depth chart, but they like to carry three -- which brings us to the draft. Who are their best options?

Five players who will thrive in 2023 NFL season thanks to teams' offseason moves - NFL.com

Is Aaron Rodgers about to supercharge the development of Jets receiver Garrett Wilson? How high can Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy fly under Sean Payton? Jeffri Chadiha identifies five players poised to thrive in the 2023 NFL season thanks to their teams' o

After 13-4 debut season, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell sees clear paths to improvement - The Athletic

Vikings coach takes responsibility for the defense's failures in 2023 while discussing his philosophy on scouting quarterbacks.

Top three NFL free agents at every offensive position: The best players still available in 2023 free agency - CBSSports.com

A look at who is still available on the open market