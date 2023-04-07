Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 78: Jourdan Rodrigue

The Athletic’s effervescent NFL reporter sits down with Jacson to discuss the owners’ meetings (1:36), the transcendence of Bobby Wagner (8:38), and a deep analysis of the Rams (16:40), 49ers (32:46), Cardinals (45:53), and Seahawks (58:58).

Cheers!

—

APPLE PODCASTS

SPOTIFY

If you like the show, please leave us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts and/or Spotify or let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re extremely grateful for the 200+ 5-star ratings and reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts Hub | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook