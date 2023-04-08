Okay, okay. So our Seattle Seahawks have a lot going on. Let’s see. We’ve got draft capital. We also have superficially less cap space than expected. Also, we’ve signed some very interesting cats. We move slowly one day closer to the draft. One step closer to defining one of the best rosters in the NFC. Where does our future stand? How far will the Seahawks’ current strategy take them? Let us know in the comments below.

Seahawks News

Seahawks Mock Draft: Don't be so sure about the top-4 picks - Seaside Joe

Media could be wrong about Texans, Colts plans: Seaside Joe 1497

Seahawks GM John Schneider explains decision to rescind Ryan Neal tender - Seahawks Wire

While the Seattle Seahawks have looked to bolster their defense through the early stages of free agency, they've also seen some players move on from the organization. On Thursday, general manager John Schneider talked about the most recent defender to sign elsewhere, safety Ryan Neal. “We would have loved to have Ryan on our squad this year,” Schneider said during his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports.

What if there is some chaos at the top of round one? « Seahawks Draft Blog

There are certain reporters who make you sit up and take notice. Especially when they declare something. Chris Mortensen is one of those reporters. He’s not a talking head, offering an opinion. For him to come out and flat out state what he did in the video below is worth paying attention to:

Seahawks GM John Schneider talks latest Jalen Carter news - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider discussed the report that Georgia DT Jalen Carter won't workout for teams drafting outside the top 10.

Bumpus: WR Dee Eskridge 'has to add value' to Seahawks in 2023 - Seattle Sports

It's make-or-break time for 2021 second-round pick Dee Eskridge, Michael Bumpus said of the young Seattle Seahawks wide receiver.

Julian Love Thursday Press Conference - April 6 - Seahawks.com

New Seahawks safety Julian Love met with the media via Zoom to talk about meeting Pete Carroll, sharing the field with Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, the culture in Seattle, and more.

Trader John: Ranking Every Seattle Seahawks Draft Weekend Trade Under John Schneider - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Running the show for the Seattle Seahawks, John Schneider has been no stranger to working up and down the draft board with trades. Which ones stand out as his best? And which ones were most regrettable?

NFC West News

NFL Playoff odds: The 49ers have the highest implied probability of making the playoffs in 2023 - Niners Nation

Not much of a surprise, considering the Niners projected win total is 11.5

Three Things Trey Lance Needs to do to Return as 49ers Starting QB - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

For Trey Lance to regain his starting status, he must successfully fulfill these three objectives.

Will other current or former employees of the Cardinals come forward with complaints? - ProFootballTalk

The arbitration claim filed earlier this week by former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough makes reference to multiple other employees who allegedly were mistreated by team owner Michael Bidwill. The next question becomes whether one or more of those other employees will come forward.

Steve Keim Admits Arizona Cardinals Didn't Use Haason Reddick Properly - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Though it was very clear to Arizona Cardinals fans, former GM Steve Keim admitted the team didn't use Haason Reddick properly during his time with the team.

Terry McDonough’s accusations against the Arizona Cardinals, conspiracy theory, more DeAndre Hopkins - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Friday one and all.

It has been quite the week of Arizona Cardinals news, because as usual it is mostly not positive about the Arizona Cardinals which hopefully will be changing soon.

Jess...

Rams worst draft picks under Sean McVay: These ones hurt the most! - Turf Show Times

Who else chosen by LA was similarly bad?

NFL Draft Analyst: Los Angeles Rams Need 'Every Position' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

What are the Los Angeles Rams' biggest needs entering the 2023 NFL Draft? According to one analyst, the list is rather extensive.

Around The NFL

Jeffery Simmons gets monster contract extension from Titans - Larry Brown Sports

The Tennessee Titans have signed star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to a massive four-year contract extension.

Ranking NFL divisions by their competitiveness before the 2023 draft - Yahoo Sports

Much will change between now and Week 1, but at this moment, which NFL divisions are the most and least competitive? Yahoo Sports looked at various BetMGM odds and put together a composite picture.

Is now the Minnesota Vikings' time to find Kirk Cousins' replacement? - Minnesota Vikings - ESPN

The Vikings don't have a quarterback under contract beyond the 2023 season, so adding one high in the draft could be a priority.

Broncos banking on Mike McGlinchey as dependable starter - Denver Broncos - ESPN

After constant offensive line, the Broncos hope McGlinchey is a long-term solution at right tackle.

2023 NFL Draft: Will Levis, Emmanuel Forbes, Jordan Addison among this class' most polarizing prospects - NFL.com

The pre-draft process is a beauty pageant, and when it comes to NFL prospects, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks spotlights 10 of the most polarizing players in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks move up to grab eventual Geno Smith replacement; three big mock trades in top 10 - CBSSports.com

NFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2023 NFL Draft - NFL.com

After the free agency frenzy, which NFC teams could challenge Jalen Hurts' Eagles and Kyle Shanahan's 49ers for conference supremacy? As we hurtle toward the 2023 NFL Draft, Eric Edholm assesses the current hierarchy on that side of the league.

With new Chargers OC Kellen Moore, Justin Herbert won’t have to be Superman - The Athletic

The Chargers are hoping Moore will improve their running game and make them more explosive on early downs.