What’s your favorite special teams play in Seahawks history?

It’s Easter Sunday and we’re still just biding our time until the NFL Draft arrives. While we wait, let’s do another fun Sunday discussion post to dig up some of our favorite memories from Seattle Seahawks franchise history.

This week’s discussion: What is your all-time favorite special teams play by the Seahawks?

Most of the time when we talk about favorite plays, we focus on the offense or the defense. but we regularly see games turned around on the back of special teams. Take, for example, the Seahawks’ 2010 win over the San Diego Chargers. Seattle’s offense did almost nothing in the 2nd half, with their lone scoring drive coming on a short field after an Earl Thomas interception, but Leon Washington saved the day.

I’m sure one of the most popular answers (and for that matter, my answer) will be Jon Ryan’s fake field goal touchdown pass to Garry Gilliam, which kickstarted Seattle’s improbable NFC Championship win over the Green Bay Packers. In recent years we’ve seen Travis Homer score on a fake punt and an onside kick return, Michael Dickson double punt against the Los Angeles Rams, and Rasheem Green rumble his way for a two-point return off a blocked Washington Commanders extra point.

Once upon a time the Seahawks won a game off a “kick six” back in the 1990s.

And how about kicker Efren Herrera catching this fake field goal pass for a first down in what was Seattle’s first ever Monday Night Football game?

Anything goes as long as it’s a play in a field goal, point after attempt, kickoff, or punt formation. Regular season or postseason does not matter!

Join the conversation by scrolling down to the comments!